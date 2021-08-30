South Jersey heads back to school, in-person, for 2021

Schools around South Jersey will reopen to students over the next two weeks and school officials are eager to welcome students back, in-person, unlike last year when many public and charter districts began school remotely.

“I think we are more prepared and organized for what this coming school year will be,” said Philip Schaffer, principal of Wildwood Middle and High School. “We know a little bit more information regarding the pandemic. We know what worked and what didn’t work.”

The 1.3 million students in New Jersey’s 686 operating districts will return to their classrooms full time for the start of the 2021-2022 school year, as required by the state, with virtual or remote options only available for students who need to quarantine due to COVID-19.

Schaffer said planning for this school year was less challenging than in years past because guidance came sooner, and was more well-informed by last year’s experiences.

“I think collectively everybody is on board with knowing what worked and what didn’t work, as well as the understanding that kids need to be in the building,” Schaffer said. “I think we’re in a good position to move forward.”