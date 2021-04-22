 Skip to main content
South Jersey Gas renews internship program for ACIT students
South Jersey Gas renews internship program for ACIT students

ATLANTIC CITY — South Jersey Gas is offering an opportunity for high school students at Atlantic County Institute of Technology to receive experience in the field of energy utilities.

Parent company South Jersey Industries started an internship program with ACIT students in 2020 in which two high school students began working with the Geographic Information System and Records departments, but it was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, two new students, Jah DelGado and Da’Shon Tucker, will intern with South Jersey Gas staff to learn AutoCAD and GIS recording.

“Our goal is to help students apply their formal education with real-life applications in an environment where they could potentially work one day. We are thrilled to have Jah and Da’Shon join us as valued members of the diverse and inclusive team at South Jersey Gas and as part of the SJI family,” said Mike Baron, SJI talent acquisition leader.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

