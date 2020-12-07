Somers Point and Galloway Township schools move to remote learning until January

The Somers Point and Galloway Township school districts will move to remote learning until January after the region was put into a "high-risk" category by the New Jersey Department of Health.
"The majority of our reported positive COVID-19 cases have been contracted outside of school," Somers Point Superintendent Michelle CarneyRay-Yoder said in a letter. "Unfortunately, this pandemic continues to spread, daily adjustments have occurred due to positive cases, close contacts needing to quarantine and other factors out of the district’s control."
The Somers Point schools went all-remote Monday and will continue until Jan. 15. A hybrid model is planned to go into effect Jan. 19.
"This date for return allows for the two weeks immediately following the New Year to be remote learning and for a 14-day period of quarantine," CarneyRay-Yoder said. "As this is a fluid situation, families should be ready in the event this timeline needs to be extended."
In Galloway, effective next week, all schools will transition to all-virtual learning. This will continue through Jan. 15. All students in the hybrid model are reporting in-person this week as per the usual schedule.
Although a family may be inclined to keep their children home, Galloway Superintendent Annette C. Giaquinto urged parents to have students attend this week. Teachers will be preparing them for the transition to all-virtual, including distributing any materials they may need.
If a child is excluded from school for COVID-19 reasons this week, the district will make separate arrangements, Giaquinto said.
More detailed information for families and expectations for staff will be provided this week.
Galloway's in-person learning will tentatively begin again Jan. 19.
Jan. 18 is a federal holiday — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — and schools will be closed.
