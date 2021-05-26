Some Pleasantville students to return to classrooms before end of school year

PLEASANTVILLE — Students in the city will be returning to the classroom before summer, after all.

Sort of.

The school board on Tuesday, during an emergency meeting, voted to amend its return to school plan to allow English language learners and self-contained special education students to return to their respective buildings June 1 on Mondays and Tuesdays through the end of the school year, June 17. General education students will remain virtual.

This will yield five days of in-person learning for the qualified students, the first time students have been in the district buildings for learning since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools across the state.

Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee told the board that every building in the district would be open for the students, but it was unclear as of Tuesday evening exactly how many students would be served in person.

