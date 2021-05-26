Some Pleasantville students to return to classrooms before end of school year

PLEASANTVILLE — Students in the city will be returning to the classroom before summer, after all.
Sort of.
The school board on Tuesday, during an emergency meeting, voted to amend its return to school plan to allow English language learners and self-contained special education students to return to their respective buildings June 1 on Mondays and Tuesdays through the end of the school year, June 17. General education students will remain virtual.
This will yield five days of in-person learning for the qualified students, the first time students have been in the district buildings for learning since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools across the state.
Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee told the board that every building in the district would be open for the students, but it was unclear as of Tuesday evening exactly how many students would be served in person.
According to the latest available data from the state, in 2019 there were 644 students in Pleasantville classified as special education students. About 830 students that year were classified as English language learners, with an overlap of 112 students ages 3-21 also classified as special education. The data does not say how many special education students are in self-contained programs.
The change comes after the district last month, in another emergency meeting, amended its return to school plan to keep all students virtual through the remainder of the school year due to mold caused by issues with HVAC and roof leaks at several buildings. The board has approved contracts for mold remediation and roof repairs.
Pleasantville was among the five regular operating districts and 11 area charter or special services schools in New Jersey operating all-remote that Gov. Phil Murphy called on during a May 5 media briefing to bring students back.
"Our goal is to get these 16 down to zero, and for these roughly 53,000 students and their educators to be back in their classrooms for in-person instruction," Murphy said at the time.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
