GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Robert Baronowski, at one time, owned seven snakes.

The Washington Township resident, and his wife, Karen, wanted to learn more about the different types of snakes native to New Jersey, especially in the Pinelands.

The Baronowskis do not own snakes, but they wanted to make sure they were informed and won't harm a protected or endangered species if they decide to get snakes again in the future.

They were among the 60 or so people who filled one of the Stockton University Campus Center meeting rooms Saturday morning as part of the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission. Jeff Dragon, a research scientist for the commission, presented "Snakes of the Pine Barrens."

Robert Baronowski got to hold both a native corn snake, which easily fit in the palm of his hand, and a northern pine snake, which found itself wrapped around the arms of several attendees who wanted to meet some of the reptiles at the end of Dragon's presentation.

"Loved it. This is what I came here for," Baronowski said. "I wanted to see about the snakes and what was local. I loved every minute of it."

Those classes were among the 28 presentations held Saturday at the Campus Center and a few surrounding buildings. The morning and afternoon included sessions on turtles, lichens, moths, ecology and weather, with the purpose of educating people about the importance of the Pinelands, said Joel Mott, the principal public programs specialist for the commission.

Outside, there was a van trip to the historic town of Harrisville, a ghost town located in Bass River Township, Burlington County, as well as a birdwatching walk that people took even on a cold and rainy morning.

"It's really interesting to see that many people take a Saturday to learn about the Pinelands," said Mott, referencing the hundreds of people expected to attend this weekend. "We offer a variety of different courses ... and this is a day where you can learn about the area."

This is the 34th year the Pinelands Commission has been holding its Short Course, hosted the last nine years by Stockton.

"It's the perfect location," said Paul Leakan, a communications officer for the commission. "We're in the Pinelands, we have these wonderful facilities, this Campus Center is so perfectly suited for what we're doing for large events, and I think the public really appreciates this opportunity to get together and learn about the Pinelands."

Mott and Leakan both agreed "Turtles of the Pinelands," presented by Chris Leone of Garden State Tortoise, was probably the most popular "critter program" of the day.

"Live turtles, being able to see them up close like that. I don't often get to see them like that, and I think a lot of people appreciated the opportunity to see a turtle up close," Leakan said.

Dragon held back-to-back "Snakes of the Pinelands" seminars in the morning and was excited about raising awareness of the reptiles — not to make people afraid of snakes, but to educate them on the 18 varieties in the region and to encourage them to document their sightings to help the commission research and better understand the animals.

"People are really involved here in South Jersey and the Pine Barrens and caring about the area," said Dragon, 36, of Marlton, Burlington County.

Victoria Rostikiewicz, a graduate of The College of New Jersey and prospective biology teacher, attended the Short Course with her boyfriend, Jordan Belvett, 24, of Vineland. Rostikiewicz got to handle the northern pine snake, an experience she thoroughly enjoyed. The pair checked out the community science projects presentation in the morning and planned to check out the raptors one in the afternoon.

The Baronowskis are both very mindful of the environment, they said. They planned to split up after the snake seminar — Robert checking out "Amphibians of the Pines" and Karen heading over to see "Raptors of the Pines."

"We have a gift here. The Pinelands is an absolute gift, something that's a rarity in our country, something that needs to happen more all over our country," Karen Baronowski said. "For people to come and experience what's right around them that we wouldn't be able to see and to understand the ecological importance, this is just a phenomenal experience."

The weekend continues 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday with Lines on the Pines. More than 80 vendors will showcase art, books and crafts in the Campus Center. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit linesonthepines.org.

GALLERY: 34th Pinelands Short Course at Stockton University