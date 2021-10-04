Slapping teachers — latest Tik Tok challenge — has educators on edge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Broward, Florida, schoolteachers are bracing for the latest online “Tik Tok challenge,” though some officials think it might be more rumor than reality.

Fresh on the heels of September’s viral challenge encouraging students to steal items or vandalize school bathrooms, the Broward Teacher’s Union sent a note to its members countywide this week warning of October’s follow-up: “Slap a teacher.”

“TikTok challenges ... have already cost school districts a lot of money and resulted in student arrests, but they are about to get worse,” Broward Teachers Union Anna Fusco said in a letter addressed to members this week. “Keep an eye out for students who appear to be running toward you or a colleague or for a student with a camera or cell phone readying to take video.”

Viral dares are increasingly common, and sometimes the hype surrounding a trend can be more widespread than the trend itself. The Tide Pod challenge of early 2018 is one example of a meme that started years earlier as a joke but became serious when a handful of teenagers actually started to try it.