Signs of the times: As remote learning drags on, parents air frustrations

“We understand why people do ask that question a lot and we get it, but it’s a different set of circumstances that we’re under here. We have more students per square foot, and there’s much more to it,” he said.

Board member Kristy Bird, seeming shocked to learn about the barriers, also asked how these schools could use Plexiglas, but Egg Harbor Township could not.

Assistant Superintendent Steve Santilli, who represented the administration Tuesday, said the district follows guidance from the state and county departments of health, as well as the state Department of Education, in developing its plans to reopen the buildings for learning. He said the district is being cognizant of trying to stop the spread from children to others in the household.

“Really, this isn’t about necessarily who it impacts more, it’s about trying to make decisions in the best interest of the entire school community,” Santilli said.

On Friday, Castellano added that some Plexiglas barriers were purchased and are being used for secretaries, special education testing, small group instruction rooms, food service cashiers and preschool classrooms. He said the board requested Tuesday that the administration consider the use of more physical barriers.