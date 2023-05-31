Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OCEAN CITY — As the Board of Education again searches for a new superintendent, one thing is clear about who will next lead the district: It will either be someone who currently works in the district or someone who does not.

The question of which it should be took up a significant portion of a recent community forum presented in the Ocean City High School library, with some members supporting hiring from within and others stating just as emphatically that the new super should come from outside the district.

“The thought seems to be that the devil you know is better than the devil you don’t know,” said resident David Hayes at the meeting. “In this case, the devil you know may be part of the current problem with academics in Ocean City.”

Ocean City had completed an extensive superintendent search last year, landing on Matthew Friedman, who started the job in July. But in March, Friedman accepted a new job as the superintendent of the Quakertown Community School District in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. His last day with Ocean City will be June 30.

Several speakers at the Thursday forum, held as a meeting of the Board of Education, supported Lauren Gunther, the district’s director of student services, as the best choice for the job.

Hayes was not one of them. At several board meetings, he raised concerns about academics in the district.

Hayes challenged Gunther by name, leading to a rebuke from one of the board members. Other residents supported Gunther, although not always by name.

Resident Dave Breeden said the district just completed an extensive search for a new superintendent, and finds itself in the same position less than a year later.

Residents frustrated with pending change of superintendent in Ocean City OCEAN CITY — However quickly the city’s school district hires a new superintendent, there wi…

“Now it’s time to look inward,” Breeden said. “You have a talented, gifted administrator in this building that is more than capable of leading this district from day one. She doesn’t have to learn about Ocean City, she doesn’t have to Google directions to the intermediate school.”

He said she knows the district’s strengths and weaknesses. He did not say Gunther’s name, but mentioned her title.

“She’s a talent, she’s a blessing and we need to recognize that,” Breeden said.

Several other speakers backed Gunther for superintendent.

Gunther has worked for the district for eight years. Contacted on Tuesday for comment, she said she has applied for the job.

“I have the support of the teachers, the support staff, the parents and the community. I would be an easy transition,” Gunther said. “Having said that, I also trust that the board will make the best decision as a collective body for the good of the community.”

Board President Chris Halliday said at the start of the meeting that selecting a superintendent is one of the most important tasks for a school board. He added Ocean City is a unique community, changing dramatically from a small town in the offseason to a packed beach resort in the summer.

“In the winter, we know everybody in the grocery store. In the summer, we don’t,” he said.

Ocean City schools begin search for a new superintendent OCEAN CITY — The Board of Education this week launched its search for a new superintendent t…

The superintendent needs to be engaged with the community, he said, attending Chamber of Commerce meetings, meeting with the mayor and participating in community organizations. The board wants to find a leader and educator “who can take Ocean City to where it needs to go and be, as well as who can fit in and be a part or our community.”

The district is losing students as it gets more expensive for young families to live in the community or in Upper Township, which sends its students to Ocean City High School. So the board will also look for a superintendent who can attract families to the district.

There have been 45 applicants for the job. The next step will be to winnow that down in the coming weeks and come up with some names of candidates who may be interviewed in June.

Over the past year, the district has been at the center of a rift in the community as districts enacted new state standards on health and physical education. Some saw the standards as going too far in matters of gender and sex education, leading to public protests and the election of three new board members who campaigned on challenging the standards.

Others held rallies of their own and attended school board meetings, calling for acceptance and protection for LGBTQ students and raising concerns about bullying of students based on their sexuality or gender identity.

The fight roiled the district for months, and echoes were heard at the recent meeting, with some speakers raising concerns about bullying and belonging for students.

One parent, Dawn Dolinsky, said there has been a lot of discussion about finding a superintendent who understands what parents want. But she said parents do not all want the same thing, and said her daughter has been bullied in the school for being different, including by star athletes and academic leaders.

“The way that reads, is if you are not bright, Christian, and an athlete and white in Ocean City, you aren’t on an equal playing field. And that message is one that has been whispered for years. And that has to end,” Dolinsky said. “It’s a message that trickles down. And if the person who is hired at the top does not change that message and the culture, we’ve lost an opportunity, because that’s been the message for a very long time.”

Ocean City students participate in national walkout OCEAN CITY — About a dozen students at Ocean City High School walked out of classes Wednesda…

Another speaker, Marie Hayes, said the school administration and teachers are generously compensated, and also raised concerns about student performance. She described Friedman as “asleep at the wheel” and said he ignored issues she and her husband, David Hayes, have raised.

“All the time and effort spent on endless discussions on a woke agenda should have been used to help our students with learning gaps,” she said.