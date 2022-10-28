Sex ed standards loom large in Ocean City school board race

OCEAN CITY — Last year, with challenges in multiple races for school board, many candidates were motivated by concerns about mask mandates in schools and about how matters of race and history were taught.

Candidates described the teaching as “critical race theory,” although there appears to be wide disagreement about exactly what that phrase describes.

This year, new state standards on health and physical education appear set to play a central role in the election, especially with regard to how schools approach sexuality and gender.

There are crowded fields of candidates in Lower Township, Middle Township, Dennis Township and Upper Township.

In Ocean City, some of the same candidates who sought seats last year are back for another try.

“I am running for Ocean City school board because I think education is going in the wrong direction in the state of New Jersey,” said Liz Nicoletti, who ran in 2021 and is running as part of a slate that has made the education standards a central part of their campaign.

“Common sense needs to be restored in our schools,” Nicoletti said in response to a request for comment. “Unfortunately the goal of our leadership in this state is to turn our students into social justice warriors. I believe that families in this state are entitled to an education that will bring back moral integrity, conservative values and academic excellence.”

There are nine candidates in Ocean City for four seats on the school board, including three candidates for a year remaining on an unexpired term.

Ryan Leonard, 39, was appointed to the board this year and is running for the year remaining on the term. Also seeking that seat is former board member Dale Braun, 58. Incumbents Patrick Kane, 45, Charles Roche, 45, and Gregory Whelan, 59, are seeking new terms, while Kevin Barnes is also seeking a seat on the board this election.

Nicoletti, 53, is running with Catherine Panico, 51, and Robin Shaffer, 52, with Shaffer running for the one-year term. All three were on the ballot in 2021 as well, falling short in a vote with 11 people vying for three seats.

All three are part of the Ocean City Alliance for Sensible Education and helped organize a rally across from City Hall in support of a state bill described as a “Parents Bill of Rights.”

Some advocates saw the rally as against LBGTQ students, citing statements presented by one of the speakers. The candidates deny that interpretation, saying they want to ensure parents have a voice in education.

Upper Township Committee backs parents’ bill of rights UPPER TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee on Monday joined a growing number of communities in …

“I believe in the right of every student, regardless of race, gender and sexual orientation, to be respected, to learn and to thrive in safe schools,” said Panico. “I support a rigorous classical education that includes high level science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. I support every parent’s right to be informed and make decisions for their child. I support retaining the 2014 Health and PE State standards, including age-appropriate sex education. I oppose the 2020 Health and PE standards, which I believe contain inappropriate standards for children as young as 5.”

Shaffer describes the new state standards as “sex and gender ideology” and criticized the Ocean City school board for a narrow vote adopting the standards.

“Let me be frank: I won’t let our children become guinea pigs for social justice crusaders,” he said.

Barnes, an attorney, said he wants more accountability for board members and involvement from parents in the district.

“The education and wellness of every student must be better served. The performance scores in math, science and language arts are not adequate and must be addressed,” he said. “Wellness and safety must be addressed. Every child, regardless of race, gender, identity or preference, is entitled to an exceptional education in a safe environment free from harassment and discrimination. Mental health must be better served. We can do better, and we must do better.”

Kane is currently the president of the school board. He is a hand surgeon in Philadelphia. He said there are multiple issues in this year’s election.

“I think the one statement that rings most important for me is the goal of the district is to provide an exceptional education for all students and a safe welcoming environment for all students, staff, faculty and members of our school community,” Kane said.

Whelan is an attorney and director of business operations at Pfizer. He said both of his parents were educators and he understands how hard administrators, teachers and staff work. Whelan said the Ocean City district must prepare students for the future.

“For this to happen, we need to be forward-thinking and take advantage of the opportunities and resources that are available,” he said. “I am excited and encouraged by the direction the district is exploring regarding career pathways for our students.”

Leonard focused his comments on STEM education and said he is excited by the direction taken by new Superintendent Matthew Friedman. He said hate and exclusion have no place in Ocean City.

“By the time my kids graduate, the world economy will only be more competitive, and technology fluency will be table stakes,” Leonard said. “The central issue in this election has unfortunately been hijacked to become about national divisiveness. I personally look at every decision I make through the lens of what is best for our students and our district.”

Braun is retired from the banking industry. He is involved in parent-teacher organizations in Ocean City and volunteered with the after-prom committee and served on Ocean City’s school board from 2017 until 2019.

“The Ocean City school district is the heart of our community and is vital to producing our future leaders for our community’s success for generations to come,” Braun said.

Roche is a primary care doctor who was appointed to the board last year. He has described promoting inclusivity for all students as a priority.

“The emotional health of our students, staff, faculty and administration deserves to be taken every bit as seriously as any other component of the educational experience,” he said. “If I am elected, I will continue the work to ensure that all the members of our school community feel that they belong, and to ensure that our faculty and staff have the support they need to do the best job for every student.”

In some districts in Cape May County, candidates are unopposed, or in some cases, no candidate filed petitions to run. In Woodbine, there are no candidates for three seats on the school board.

In Dennis Township, there are seven candidates for three seats, while Middle Township has six candidates for three seats and Upper Township has seven candidates for three seats.

Requests for comment were sent to candidates in all contested races, but many did not reply by the given deadline.