Several teachers at A.C. school may not return Monday due to virus concerns

“To return to school on Monday would endanger the health, safety and well-being of both students and staff at the Brighton Avenue School because the district has failed to update the school’s ventilation system,” a news release from the ACEA stated. “Because the members of the ACEA at the Brighton Avenue School have been left with no alternative that would keep the students and staff out of harm’s way, they have decided to protect the students, themselves, their families and the community from contracting the coronavirus by exercising their right to use sick time under a statute which authorizes the use of sick time when a contagion is spreading in the community.”