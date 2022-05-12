Send us your prom photos

The Press of Atlantic City wants is publishing photos from local high schools’ proms. If you want to share some of your favorite photographic memories of you and your friends celebrating your special night, send your photos to photos@pressofac.com.
Please include the name of your high school with your photo. Your submissions may appear in an online gallery or in the print edition.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.