Senate committee advances plan to promote Amistad curriculum in NJ schools

If approved, the nominations for the awards would come from school districts. Two award recipients would be named annually, one from a kindergarten-eighth grade school and one from a high school, and they would each receive $2,500. Each school district that receives an award would also receive $2,500 to assist other educators in implementing the curriculum and teaching techniques used by successful educators.

“Black history is American history. However, for so long, teaching this history and the history of slavery in this country was either rushed through or completely glossed over; this is why the Amistad Commission was created,” said Rice, D-Essex. “The Amistad curriculum teaches young folks about some of the darkest periods in our country’s history, and yet, also imparts on them the historical, cultural and social influences and advancements Black Americans have had on the United States. By rewarding and recognizing the efforts of some teachers who effectively educate this part of our history, we are incentivizing all educators to do the same.”