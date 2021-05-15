Senate committee advances plan to promote Amistad curriculum in NJ schools

TRENTON — A bill creating an award for teachers who successfully incorporate African American history into school curricula, as mandated by the state through legislation signed earlier this year, was advanced this week in the Senate.
The Senate Education Committee approved the bill, sponsored by Senate President Steve Sweeney and Sen. Ronald Rice, to establish an Amistad Commission Exemplary Award Program.
“The Amistad Curriculum is a highly regarded educational program that infuses the history of African-Americans, the hardships they have overcome and the important contributions they have made to society into lesson plans,” said Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland. “By honoring educators who have implemented this curriculum effectively, we are supporting an honest accounting of the shameful legacy of slavery, the rich history of African-American accomplishments and the many reasons for cultural pride.”
Legislation approved in 2002 created the Amistad Commission — named for the ship famously commandeered by African slaves — to study, develop and promote programming that would incorporate African American history into the public education system year-round.
A new law signed Thursday by Gov. Phil Murphy will strengthen the state’s mandate that Afric…
In January, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new law recognizing the omission or misrepresentation of African American history in public schools since the founding of the nation, and mandating that boards of education require curricula to include instruction infused through all courses.
If approved, the nominations for the awards would come from school districts. Two award recipients would be named annually, one from a kindergarten-eighth grade school and one from a high school, and they would each receive $2,500. Each school district that receives an award would also receive $2,500 to assist other educators in implementing the curriculum and teaching techniques used by successful educators.
“Black history is American history. However, for so long, teaching this history and the history of slavery in this country was either rushed through or completely glossed over; this is why the Amistad Commission was created,” said Rice, D-Essex. “The Amistad curriculum teaches young folks about some of the darkest periods in our country’s history, and yet, also imparts on them the historical, cultural and social influences and advancements Black Americans have had on the United States. By rewarding and recognizing the efforts of some teachers who effectively educate this part of our history, we are incentivizing all educators to do the same.”
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.