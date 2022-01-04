Schools plan delayed openings Wednesday as South Jersey waits for snow to melt

The following school districts announced delayed openings Wednesday, two days after a snowstorm blanketed South Jersey:
Egg Harbor Township schools will operate on a two-hour delay. Start times will vary by school. The district's TALONS program will only be available in the afternoon.
Atlantic Christian School in Egg Harbor Township will operate on a two-hour delay. No before-care will be available. K-12 students can arrive between 10 and 10:30 a.m. Early education students can be dropped off after 9 a.m. The school day will end at 3 p.m. as usual, and after-care will also be available.
Report any delayed openings, cancellations or otherwise altered schedules to newstips@pressofac.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.