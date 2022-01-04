 Skip to main content
Schools plan delayed openings Wednesday as South Jersey waits for snow to melt
Schools plan delayed openings Wednesday as South Jersey waits for snow to melt

School bus pick up

A school bus picks up children outside the Cologne Gardens Apartments in Mays Landing.

 Press archives

President Joe Biden urged concern but not alarm Tuesday as the U.S. set new records for daily reported COVID-19 cases and his administration struggled to ease concerns about testing shortages, school closures and other disruptions caused by the surging omicron variant. Speaking ahead of a meeting with his COVID-19 response team at the White House, Biden looked both to convey his administration's urgency toward addressing the new variant and to convince wary Americans that the current surge bears little resemblance to the onset of the pandemic or last year's deadly winter. The president emphasized that vaccines, booster shots and therapeutic drugs have mitigated the danger for the overwhelming majority of Americans who are fully vaccinated.

The following school districts announced delayed openings Wednesday, two days after a snowstorm blanketed South Jersey:

Egg Harbor Township schools will operate on a two-hour delay. Start times will vary by school. The district's TALONS program will only be available in the afternoon.

Atlantic Christian School in Egg Harbor Township will operate on a two-hour delay. No before-care will be available. K-12 students can arrive between 10 and 10:30 a.m. Early education students can be dropped off after 9 a.m. The school day will end at 3 p.m. as usual, and after-care will also be available.

Report any delayed openings, cancellations or otherwise altered schedules to newstips@pressofac.com.

