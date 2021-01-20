Schools find ways to serve up meals for kids amid the pandemic

Long after dusk fell on a busy street corner in Bridgeton, parents pulled up in cars to get bags of free food — the meals their children would have received at school.

Like many across the region, the Cumberland County school district has found ways to feed thousands of hungry students learning remotely while classrooms are closed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools are distributing free breakfast and lunch meals at grab-and-go and drive-through locations, along neighborhood bus routes and even door-to-door.

They are helping not only those who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals who may otherwise go hungry, but any family that is stretched thin and needs food.

"We have to do our part, even more so now," said Warren DeShields, Bridgeton schools' food services director. "With kids being home, learning is hard enough."

Bridgeton, which enrolls about 6,000 students, distributes food on Mondays and Thursdays — enough for seven days. A staff of nearly 80 prepares and packages the meals.

Working in an assembly-line fashion, a handful of employees set up a distribution station last Monday outside a school on Pearl Street. As cars pulled up curbside, workers loaded bags of food into the vehicles. Others walked up to the location.