State school aid is increasing for some districts in the area, like Atlantic City with a 20% hike to $115.2 million for the 2023-24 school year, while others like Wildwood and Somers Point face deep cuts while inflation forces higher spending.

Wildwood is bracing for a 54% cut, from $4.1 million to $1.9 million. Somers Point must adjust to a cut of 43%, from $4.4 million to $2.5 million, according to recently released figures from the state.

It has left some districts asking the state to use part of its $7 billion surplus to get districts through this crisis, and to study how its formula should be changed in future.

A spokesperson for the state Department of Education was unable to provide details this week on how the aid figures were computed for Atlantic City, Wildwood and Somers Point.

“There is something systematically wrong with our funding formula if it cannot provide predictable funding as it is constitutionally required,” said Wildwood Superintendent J. Kenyon Kummings.

The cut represents 11% of Wildwood’s operating budget, in a municipality with one of the highest school age poverty rates in the state, Kummings said. The district has three schools and 836 students, and it was prepared for some decrease in funding due to declining enrollment. But not such a large cut, he said.

“Our only option for raising additional revenue is through tax increases, and our community cannot take on a 20% increase on the local levy,” Kummings said. “We are the only pre-K to 12 district in Cape May County that is majority Black, brown and poor.”

State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, said the Murphy administration’s school aid cuts will be devastating for schools, students and taxpayers in his district.

“These cuts are going to be tragic for Wildwood and many other districts across the state,” Testa said. “What does the governor think is going to happen to their schools and students who are struggling to recover from shutdowns? What does he think this will do to property taxpayers? These are real people, not just numbers on a spreadsheet.”

Kummings said the reduction will decimate programs, and prevent the district from delivering a thorough and efficient education. His district is asking the state to use some of its surplus to help the 157 districts set to lose funding avoid slashing programs, as budgets are due March 20.

It would cost the state $158.9 million to give all districts facing cuts the same aid as last year, Kummings said. If the districts raised their budgets by 2% (the maximum allowed by law without a special vote) the cost would be under $99 million.

That’s doable with such a large surplus, Kummings said.

Schools in Atlantic County are poised to share 10.8% more than last year, while Cape May County schools will share 7.4% less than last year.

Somers Point is one of the Atlantic County districts that got bad news on funding.

“What we projected and what occurred are different,” said Somers Point Superintendent Michelle CarneyRay-Yoder. “We’re trying to work out where we are going to have to adjust.”

The district serves pre-K to eighth grade students and has three school buildings.

CarneyRay-Yoder said the district expected to lose about $800,000, in part because of falling enrollment, but lost about $1.1 million.

The district got no explanation about how the state computed the aid, she said.

“They just tell you the numbers,” CarneyRay-Yoder said.

“Clearly an overall increase is welcome for Atlantic County,” said state Sen. Vincent Polistina, R-Atlantic. “But we need to look into why some districts lost so much.”

Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville account for $37.9 million of the $47.9 million increase for the county’s 25 districts.

Others including Brigantine, Margate, Mainland Regional, Mullica Township and Weymouth Township lost funding.

CarneyRoy-Yoder said Somers Point enrollment is down by about 61 students from the previous year.

Enrollment has fallen steadily, according to the state Department of Education, from 1,147 in the 2007-08 school year to about 755 today.

Some homes have been purchased as summer homes, CarneyRay-Yoder said, and “COVID didn’t help.”

“With all of the housing market and rental properties going up, it all comes into play,” CarneyRay-Yoder said.

She said her focus is on what’s best for the students, and how grants or other income streams can be used to maintain programs and activities.

CarneyRay-Yoder is now meeting with her curriculum director and administrative team to work on adjusting the budget, she said, and she and the business administrator will make a detailed budget presentation at the March 16 Board of Education meeting at 7 p.m. at the Jordan Road School.

“That’s when real details will come out,” CarneyRay-Yoder said.

Other big cuts in Testa’s district in the governor’s budget include Upper Township down $1.352 million (-22.5%); Lower Township down $895,130 (-19.1%); Dennis Township down $553,385 (-26.0%); Lower Cape May Regional down $537,190 (-11.7%); and Weymouth Township down $146,664 (-18.4%).

There has been a bright spot in this crisis, however, Kummings said, as individuals and groups have offered help and support.

“You figure out who your friends are when you have a circumstance like this,” Kummings said. “It’s been very helpful the amount of people who have reached out to us.”