School districts will set own mask policies for fall, Murphy says

Mask policies in New Jersey's public schools during the 2021-22 school year will be left up to individual districts, Gov. Phil Murphy said in his Monday COVID-19 press briefing, unless conditions regarding the virus worsen before the school year.

Masks will be required on school buses, however, said acting N.J. Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan. That's because the CDC is requiring masks on all mass transit, including planes, trains and buses.

"I want to address one issue that is at the top of minds for many — that is masking," Murphy said. Parents and guardians have been pressuring the governor not to require masks in the new school year, with some equating forced mask wearing for children to abuse.

Murphy said the state Department of Education is now releasing health and safety recommendations to schools on social distancing, vaccines and masks.

Murphy had previously announced that all public schools must open for full-time, in-person instruction.

"Absent any dramatic change in our situation before the beginning of the school year ... masking by students while in their school buildings will not be mandatory unless district decides to require it," Murphy said.