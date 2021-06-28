 Skip to main content
School districts will set own mask policies for fall, Murphy says
featured

School districts will set own mask policies for fall, Murphy says

Virus Outbreak Kindergarten Surg

Kindergarten students wear masks and are separated by plexiglass during a math lesson at Milton Elementary School, in Rye, N.Y., on May 18. School districts across the United States are hiring additional teachers in anticipation of what will be one of the largest kindergarten classes ever.

 MARY ALTAFFER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mask policies in New Jersey's public schools during the 2021-22 school year will be left up to individual districts, Gov. Phil Murphy said in his Monday COVID-19 press briefing, unless conditions regarding the virus worsen before the school year.

Masks will be required on school buses, however, said acting N.J. Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan. That's because the CDC is requiring masks on all mass transit, including planes, trains and buses.

"I want to address one issue that is at the top of minds for many — that is masking," Murphy said. Parents and guardians have been pressuring the governor not to require masks in the new school year, with some equating forced mask wearing for children to abuse.

Murphy said the state Department of Education is now releasing health and safety recommendations to schools on social distancing, vaccines and masks.

Murphy had previously announced that all public schools must open for full-time, in-person instruction.

"Absent any dramatic change in our situation before the beginning of the school year ... masking by students while in their school buildings will not be mandatory unless district decides to require it," Murphy said.

Allen-McMillan said her department released three guidance documents Monday, on health and safety, a self-assessment on district readiness, and a compilation of research based learning acceleration practices.

"These are recommendations not mandatory standards," Allen-McMillan said. Inability to meet them "should not prevent a school facility from opening."

The department is recommending keeping students as far apart as feasible, and to particularly avoid group seating.

She said school districts are urged to encourage vaccination of all children ages 12-17, who are now eligible for the vaccine.

Murphy encouraged district officials to work collaboratively with parents and other stakeholders in formulating policies.

"Any student or educator or staff member who feels more comfortable wearing a mask will be allowed to without fear of bullying or intimidation," Murphy said.

He said the upcoming school year will see a return to normal, bringing students back to where they need to be and making up for learning loss.

He reserved the right to change guidance if needed.

"The virus dictates the terms here — not us," Murphy said. "This is our best guess, and educated guess."

Murphy also said nearly 5 million New Jerseyans are now fully vaccinated.

The positivity rate is now 1.02%, Murphy said. He reported 105 new positive tests for a new total statewide of 892,713 COVID patients. 

There are 304 people hospitalized for COVID-19, he said, of which 57 are in the ICU and 29 of those are on ventilators.

He reported one new death from COVID-19.

"Almost all are unvaccinated residents," Murphy said of the hospitalized.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7210

mpost@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

