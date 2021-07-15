School board candidates wanted as filing deadline nears

Residents of New Jersey who have an interest in serving on their local or regional boards of education have one week left to submit a nominating petition to their county clerk.

The deadline to file petitions for the Nov. 2 general election is 4 p.m. July 26.

Petitions must be signed by at least 10 registered voters in the school district for local boards of education or 10 registered voters in the municipality a candidate would represent for a regional board of education.

Each year, about 530 of the state’s school districts elect board of education members in November, according to the New Jersey School Boards Association.

For years, New Jersey has been short on school board candidates. In 2015, the ratio of candidates to open seats was 1.22. In 2020, the candidacy rate was 1.26.

Over the past five years, the rate has ebbed and flowed, but has not reached the level of candidacy in 2011 — the last year all school board elections were held in April. The NJSBA has suggested that moving the filing deadline to September may help improve candidacy rates.