VINELAND — The John F. Scarpa Foundation recently announced two new scholarship funds as part of a $100,000 pledge to establish annual nursing education scholarships.
The John F. Scarpa Nursing Foundation Fund was created last year when Scarpa pledged to donate $20,000 per year over five years to help nurses further their education.
The Elizabeth A. Sheridan Nursing Education Scholarship Fund was established to honor Betty Sheridan, who retired in February after 24 years at Inspira Health. Scarpa directed $5,000 from last year's $20,000 donation to create the fund, and the Inspira Health Foundation will contribute proceeds from its Inspira Health Foundation Golf Tournament to the fund.
“With these scholarship funds, we’re providing a hand up to aspiring nursing students,” Scarpa said. “And at the same time, we hope to further elevate the practice of nursing at Inspira Health in the community where I grew up."
People are also reading…
Scarpa also has supported the Frank and Edith Scarpa Regional Cancer Pavilion and John F. Scarpa Cancer Research Center at Inspira Medical Center Vineland, the John F. Scarpa Technical Education Center in Vineland and the Edith Favretto Scarpa Academic Building at St. Augustine Preparatory School in Buena Vista Township. Stockton University's Atlantic City academic building also bears his name.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.