Saint Joseph Academy announces new president

HAMMONTON — Saint Joseph Academy has appointed Stephen Cappuccio to serve as its new president and head of school, officials announced Monday.

Cappuccio has served as the Dean of Academics since 2019 and the Dean of Enrollment Management for nearly 10 years.

It was these experiences that made Cappuccio a good candidate for the new position said Jeff Umosella, chairman of the school's Board of Trustees.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Stephen Cappuccio embodies all the qualities that SJA was looking for in a President and Head of School," Umosella said in a statement. "He’s a dynamic, strategic, and steady leader who has a strong passion for education and student development. His record at the Prep resoundingly demonstrates his significant abilities as a strong Catholic leader.”

Cappuccio earned a Master’s Degree in school leadership from Wilmington University where he graduated with honors. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in history, with a minor in theology and education, from Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

In addition to his experience as an administrator, Cappuccio has developed and taught various history and social studies courses and chaired the history department at Bishop Eustace Preparatory School in Pennsauken Township earlier in his career.

“I am humbled by the opportunity that St. Joseph Academy has presented me," Cappuccio said. "I know this school community to be one of passion and I am most excited to work with the students, faculty, and all stakeholders in making St. Joseph Academy live its mission and to deliver an exceptional values-based educational experience to young men and women in Southern New Jersey.”

Contact Molly Shelly: 609-272-7241 mshelly@pressofac.com Twitter @mollycshelly

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.