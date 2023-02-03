Rutgers will open a new clinic this fall focused on Alzheimer's disease and dementia research that could lead to new treatment options.
The clinic is supported by a $5 million donation from Herbert C. Klein, a former U.S. congressman and Rutgers graduate whose wife died from Alzheimer's in 2017.
"Sadly, there was really nothing that could be done to treat her," said Klein, who served in Congress between 1993 and 1995, in a statement. "The work by this center will have a tremendous effect in this fight."
The gift will fund equipment and personnel, and the Jacqueline Krieger Klein Endowed Director's Chair in Neurodegeneration Research, which will direct the center. Michal Beeri, a professor of psychiatry at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, has been nominated to be chair, and is awaiting the approval of Rutgers' Board of Governors.
The clinic will be based at the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research in New Brunswick. It is expected to draw researchers from throughout the state school's system, including the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, and the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy, and Aging Research.
About 6 million Americans have Alzheimer's, the Alzheimer's Association reported, and the disease kills a third of American seniors.
