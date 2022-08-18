 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Rutgers maintaining mask, vaccine polices to start fall semester

NEW BRUNSWICK — Students returning to Rutgers University in the coming weeks should make sure to pack a mask and their COVID-19 vaccine information as the university plans to open the school year maintaining several of its pandemic policies.

Face coverings must be worn in all indoor settings on the university’s campus, including classrooms and libraries, Rutgers said in a statement on its website. Vaccines for both students and staff must be up to date, including booster doses.

While many New Jersey colleges have eliminated most of their COVID-19 policies, Rutgers says it plans to continue theirs while the pandemic slowly evolves into an endemic state. It also referred to the particularly contagious omicron subvariant BA.5, citing a need to protect campus health.

Monkeypox also has university health officials on alert.

Rutgers plans to monitor both diseases throughout the fall, the university said.

The university did not say whether it plans to relax the mandates during its academic year.

“As we return for the fall semester and a full re-population of our campuses, we continue to monitor the effects of the COVID-19 and the monkeypox viruses,” the university said in a statement. “Each is different and unique, but both have tremendous potential to affect the health and well-being of our community.”

Indoor events will be subjected to COVID policies as well.

Attendance of events requires either proof of up-to-date vaccinations or a negative PCR COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event.

Rutgers is, however, taking a mask-off approach to both indoor and outdoor events, it said in its letter.

Monkeypox is not considered an imminent threat to Rutgers, but campus health officials are advising students and staff to get tested if they’re considered high risk for exposure or have skin-to-skin contact with someone with the disease.

“The university does not have access to monkeypox vaccine and will not be offering treatment,” Rutgers said.

As of Thursday, New Jersey has reported 377 cases of monkeypox since the outbreak began several months ago, according to the state Department of Health.

