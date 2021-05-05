Rutgers-Camden scholarship available for Atlantic Cape students

MAYS LANDING – Students at Atlantic Cape Community College looking to further their education at Rutgers University-Camden or at the Mays Landing campus can apply for a merit-based scholarship of up to $5,000 a year.
The Rutgers–Camden Scholarship at Atlantic Cape Community College was established in fall of 2018. Sixty-one Atlantic Cape graduates received a total of $190,857 in support from the scholarship when they enrolled at Rutgers at Mays Landing for the 2020-21 academic year.
In addition to the diverse offerings at Rutgers-Camden, Rutgers University's Mays Landing campus offers bachelor’s degree in business administration, liberal studies, RN to BS in nursing, criminal justice, political science, social work, health sciences, and psychology.
To be eligible, candidates must apply and be accepted to Rutgers University Mays Landing or Rutgers-Camden. Students must enroll as full-time undergraduate students in the Camden College of Arts and Sciences, School of Business, or School of Nursing and attend Rutgers University Mays Landing or Rutgers-Camden classes.
For additional criteria and award information, contact the Financial Aid Office at finaid@atlantic.edu or by calling 609-343-5082.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
