Rutgers-Camden arts and sciences dean says he was removed from his post

Under the process, professors were allowed to pick faculty peers, called "comparators," who earn more than them and make an argument for why they should earn the same. When faculty submitted their letters, in many cases deans signed off on them, union officials and professors said, but the comparators were later changed by the university. In some cases, the university compared tenured professors to untenured, or female professors to other female professors, or made other unfair comparisons, faculty said.

Rutgers-Camden faculty had accounted for about half of those who asked for salary adjustments.

Rutgers had said in a statement that it distributed $1.2 million in salary adjustments based on a negotiated process and that the adjustments were "reflective of a detailed analysis of relevant work-related factors for each person who requested a review to determine if they are being paid on an equitable basis."

During the meeting with faculty, Marchitello, according to Brown, said he was asked to change the "comparators" and asserted that because the campus was underfunded, it would continue to face financial pressure until the problem is corrected.

Brown wondered if those comments may have contributed to Marchitello's removal.