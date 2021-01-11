 Skip to main content
Rutgers-Camden announces largest donation ever
Rutgers-Camden announces largest donation ever

Rutgers University-Camden Law School exterior file

Rutgers University-Camden Law School exterior.

 Claire Lowe

CAMDEN — Rutgers University-Camden announced Monday a $3.5 million donation — the largest gift ever received by the college — to launch a new program to attract law school students.

The donation has been used to create the Rayman L. Solomon Scholars program at the Camden location of Rutgers Law School, named in honor of the school’s former dean and college provost. The program is for students who have distinguished themselves academically and demonstrated a commitment to public service.

Kimberly Mutcherson, co-dean of Rutgers Law School, called the gift "transformational."

“The vision set forth by our donor will allow Rutgers to continue to prepare the very best students from New Jersey, the nation and the world to become the leaders that we need to guide the future," Mutcherson said.

The donor, who asked not be identified, is a Rutgers–Camden faculty member.

“Rutgers is a real engine of social transformation, and I am pleased to be able to help accelerate that important work,” the donor said. “Many of our students are first-generation college students who graduate to become leaders of government, business, the judiciary — in short, every aspect of our nation’s life."

The Solomon Scholars will receive an annual stipend and be eligible for summer stipends to support public service work, be able to participate in special programming and work with mentors throughout their law school experience.

Solomon served as dean of Rutgers Law School in Camden from 1998 to 2014 and as provost of Rutgers–Camden from 2014 to 2015. He remains on the Rutgers faculty as a university professor of law, one of the highest ranks attainable at the university.

Solomon said he was "deeply honored" by the donation in his name.

Thanks to an additional $50,000 gift from the donor in March 2020, the first three Solomon Scholars started at Rutgers-Camden this academic year.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

