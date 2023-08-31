VINELAND — Rowan University's Board of Trustees voted recently to supply $2 million in funding toward an anticipated medical building in Cumberland County, officials said Monday.

County lawmakers received the money for Rowan Medicine Center–Cumberland, a two-story building being built on the Rowan College of South Jersey campus. Officials broke ground on the project in 2021.

"This is a win for everyone," county Commissioner Antonio Romero said in a statement Monday. "There is no disputing the benefit of having a state-of-the-art medical facility right here in Cumberland County. I fully support projects that will help improve the health outcomes in the county.”

Rowan University spokesperson Gerald Carry on Tuesday said the money is a contribution to the overall cost of the project, which is being led by the Cumberland County Improvement Authority.

The $10 million building is expected to generate about $15.4 million in economic impact, according to the Improvement Authority's website.

County officials on Monday said the commissioner board was dependent on receiving the money for the building while its construction is ongoing.

Rowan, other South Jersey colleges receive state funds Rowan University recently was awarded more than $70 million in grants, the state Office of the Secretary of Higher Education said Tuesday. The money was part of nearly $400 million awarded by the office in capital facilities grant funding to 54 projects at colleges across the state.

Officials broke ground on the building on October 2021. During the ceremony, they hailed the building as a tool that will help improve health care availability in Cumberland County.

The 17,353-square-foot building will expand clinical services in the county, as well as surrounding areas of South Jersey, officials said.

The building's first floor will house a facility for behavioral health for patients with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities.

That floor also will feature Rowan Medicine's Neuromusculoskeletal Institute, which provides medication-oriented treatment and counseling for patients recovering from substance abuse.

The second floor will host mental health-associated services devoted to trauma recovery for children and families, officials said.

Additional partners in the project include Inspira Health Network and the Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors, school officials said in 2021 following the groundbreaking.