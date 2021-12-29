Rowan University to establish first veterinary medicine school in New Jersey

Rowan University announced Wednesday a new School of Veterinary Medicine, a first among New Jersey colleges.

The Glassboro, Gloucester County, university will offer the state's first Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree, as well as additional degrees and training programs centered on veterinary medicine and animal health care.

The state Legislature in November approved $75 million in funding to construct the school's primary academic and clinical facility in the Sewell section of Mantua Township, Gloucester County. The school plans to welcome its inaugural class of 60 students in fall 2025, pending approval from the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education.

“Launching New Jersey’s first school of veterinary medicine at Rowan University is just the latest in a series of strides we have made in expanding and improving the quality of medical education and research over the past decade,” Senate President Steve Sweeney said in a news release. “With this investment, we will be able to keep our best and brightest veterinary students in New Jersey, and we will attract aspiring veterinarians from other states to study here as well.”