Rowan University to establish first veterinary medicine school in New Jersey

Rowan University announced Wednesday a new School of Veterinary Medicine, a first among New Jersey colleges.
The Glassboro, Gloucester County, university will offer the state's first Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree, as well as additional degrees and training programs centered on veterinary medicine and animal health care.
The state Legislature in November approved $75 million in funding to construct the school's primary academic and clinical facility in the Sewell section of Mantua Township, Gloucester County. The school plans to welcome its inaugural class of 60 students in fall 2025, pending approval from the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education.
“Launching New Jersey’s first school of veterinary medicine at Rowan University is just the latest in a series of strides we have made in expanding and improving the quality of medical education and research over the past decade,” Senate President Steve Sweeney said in a news release. “With this investment, we will be able to keep our best and brightest veterinary students in New Jersey, and we will attract aspiring veterinarians from other states to study here as well.”
According to a news release, there are only 33 veterinary schools in the United States, just five of which are on the East Coast. Because of that, there is an increased national demand for veterinarians, veterinary specialists and skilled technicians.
Richard L. Jones, 55, of Glassboro, a popular and transformational vice president for studen…
In 2006, the Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges predicted a shortage of 15,000 veterinarians in the U.S. within 20 years. Applications for veterinary medical colleges have increased roughly 7% in recent years and grew 19% in 2020-21, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
Rowan will become one of just two universities in the U.S. to offer Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Doctor of Medicine and Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degrees.
Rowan will establish undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and internship/residency programs at its vet school. Additionally, an associate of science degree in veterinary technology to bachelor of science degree in veterinary technology pathway program will be offered in collaboration with Rowan College of South Jersey-Gloucester.
Rowan's Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Matthew Edson as founding dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine on June 1.
“We are creating a destination of choice for students who share a passion for animal health and who want to pursue careers in veterinary-related studies at all higher education levels,” Rowan President Ali A. Houshmand said. “Our curriculum will emphasize developing career-ready professionals to address shortages of animal health care providers in New Jersey and throughout the United States.”
GALLERY: Students move in at Rowan University
Moving into Holly Pointe Commons dorm at Rowan University
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Freshmen move-in
Freshmen move-in
Freshmen move-in
Freshmen move-in
Freshmen move-in
Freshmen move-in
Freshmen move-in
Freshmen move-in
Freshmen move-in
Freshmen move-in
Freshmen move-in
Freshmen move-in
Freshmen move-in
Freshmen move-in
Freshmen move-in
Freshmen move-in
Freshmen move-in
Freshmen move-in
Freshmen move-in
Freshmen move-in
Freshmen move-in
Freshmen move-in
Freshmen move-in
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.