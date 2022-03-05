Rowan University plans to relax mask mandates

GLASSBORO — Rowan University says it will move away from indoor mask mandates Monday.
Citing falling coronavirus case counts and updated federal health guidance, the college in Gloucester County said masks would become optional on all its campuses except in health care settings or when someone has been exposed to the virus or feels ill.
The change is for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, though unvaccinated students still must undergo weekly testing, the school said.
