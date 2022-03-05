 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rowan University plans to relax mask mandates

  • 0
Carousel New Jersey education icon

GLASSBORO — Rowan University says it will move away from indoor mask mandates Monday.

Citing falling coronavirus case counts and updated federal health guidance, the college in Gloucester County said masks would become optional on all its campuses except in health care settings or when someone has been exposed to the virus or feels ill.

The change is for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, though unvaccinated students still must undergo weekly testing, the school said.

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Striking contracts on display where these two rivers converge in Switzerland

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News