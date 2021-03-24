 Skip to main content
Rowan University offering free tuition for qualifying incoming freshmen
Rowan University offering free tuition for qualifying incoming freshmen

Freshmen move-in

Siblings Sarah, 19, and Jacob Riley, 17, of Blairstown, Warren County, move into the Holly Pointe Commons dormitory at Rowan University in Glassboro in August.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

GLASSBORO — Rowan University is offering free tuition and fees for new students whose families earn $45,000 or less.

The Rowan University Opportunity Program is open to New Jersey residents who will be first-time incoming freshmen in fall 2021.

Students must register full time for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters and must file a FAFSA application by June 1 and be eligible for full federal and state aid.

Rowan’s program is similar to one announced by Stockton University earlier this month and follows the signing into state law of the Community College Opportunity Grant program, which provides for two years of free community college in New Jersey.

Rowan Senior Vice President for Enrollment Management Jeff Hand said the program upholds the university’s commitment to improving access and affordability to obtaining a higher education degree.

“The Rowan Opportunity Program expands access to a high-quality, four-year education for talented students who might not otherwise be able to attend college,” Hand said. “Obtaining a higher education degree changes the life of a student and also can positively impact the life of an entire family.”

For information about the program, contact the Office of Financial Aid at financialaid@rowan.edu or 856-256-4250.

Contact Claire Lowe:

609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

