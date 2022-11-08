 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rowan University and Virtua Health unveil plans for new college of medicine and health

  • 0
Carousel New Jersey education icon

President Joe Biden rolled up his sleeve and got his updated COVID-19 booster shot Tuesday, as he urged millions of people who have yet to be boosted to do so by Halloween, if possible, so they can gather safely with family and friends this holiday season. "Get vaccinated," he said, noting that it's free. "Not enough people are getting it." Biden also called on Congress to provide the billions of dollars the administration has requested to buy additional vaccines, tests and treatments. Some lawmakers have balked at the request for more than $20 billion in new coronavirus funding. Biden, who was flanked by his COVID-19 response team, declared that the fight against the spread of virus is global in nature and the "funding we seek is critical" to that effort. Over 20 million people, including nearly 1 in 5 older adults, have gotten the updated COVID-19 booster, the White House said. The vaccine has been reformulated to target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron, the most dominant strains in the United States. Biden said more people need to get the vaccine as winter approaches and they will be spending more time indoors and potentially spreading sickness. He added that the vaccine is available free of charge within 5 miles of where most people live. He urged people to get the coronavirus booster at the same time they get an annual flu shot. He said a COVID-19 booster will become an annual event. "For most Americans, one COVID shot each year will be all they need," Biden said at the White House. "And if you get it, you'll be protected. And if you don't, you're putting yourself and other people at unnecessary risk." "I'm calling on All Americans ... all Americans to get their shot, just as soon as they can," he said. A member of the White House Medical Unit gave the shot to Biden in his left arm. He had to delay getting his booster, in accordance with federal health guidance, because he was infected with COVID-19 over the summer. Biden again called on businesses, schools and civic leaders to help, including by holding on-site vaccination clinics and giving employees time off to get boosted. Most deaths from COVID-19 are now preventable, he said. Three respiratory viruses are currently circulating in the U.S: the flu, COVID-19 and RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, said Dr. Ashish Jha, leader of the White House response. Jha said during morning TV appearances that the combination of a flu shot and updated COVID booster will help people avoid serious illness and stay out of the hospital as they get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving and other holidays with friends and family. RSV has been affecting children, and there is no shot available to treat it, though companies are working to develop one, he said. "So if people went out and got their vaccines, we could really get through this without getting into a lot of trouble," Jha said Tuesday on "CBS Mornings." "If you're relying on your old vaccine from nine months ago or an infection from a year ago, that's probably not going to be good enough and that's one of the reasons we're urging all Americans — but particularly older Americans, particularly seniors — to get the new updated COVID vaccine, because I do think it's going to make a really big difference," Jha said on "Today" on NBC. Biden had to wait a few months to get his updated COVID booster because he was infected, then reinfected, with COVID-19 over the summer.

Rowan University and Virtua Health on Monday unveiled plans for a new college of medicine and health they hope will become a force in education, health care and research in South Jersey.

The new college, backed over 10 years by $125 million from Rowan and $85 million from Virtua, combines Rowan's School of Osteopathic Medicine, Rowan's School of Nursing and Health Professions, and Virtua's Our Lady of Lourdes Nursing School, plus a new school of translational biomedical engineering and sciences.

Its formal name is Virtua Health College of Medicine & Life Sciences.

The partnership, in development since the summer of 2020, comes at a time when dire shortages of nurses and other health care workers are contributing to widespread financial losses in the health care industry and giving new urgency to such workforce expansion efforts. Rowan's goal is to supply workers not just for Virtua, which has five hospitals and is South Jersey's largest health system by revenue, but all of southern New Jersey, Rowan provost Tony Lowman said.

People are also reading…

The collaboration also comes about a decade after a restructuring of higher education in New Jersey under former Gov. Chris Christie with the goal of building institutions in South Jersey that would keep patients in South Jersey and expand educational opportunities in that region. The restructuring included the creation of the Cooper Medical School of Rowan University in Camden.

Asked how Rowan manages medical school partnerships with two major health care rivals in South Jersey, Rowan President Ali A. Houshmand said Rowan leaves that competition aside when making decisions.

"We are only interested in advancing education, health care and research," Houshmand said in an interview after Monday's speeches on the new school. The two medical schools receive separate state appropriations, he said. For Cooper that figure is $43.5 million this year. For the School of Osteopathic Medicine in Stratford, it is $35.2 million, a Rowan spokesperson said in an email.

Dennis W. Pullin, president and chief executive of Virtua, said the medical school partnership is not about competition with Cooper. "It really is about doing what's best for the community," he said, noting Virtua has clinical partnerships with Penn Medicine and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Virtua's 2019 acquisition of Lourdes Health System, which included Our Lady of Lourdes School of Nursing, gave it a taste of education. It wanted to do more, Pullin said.

Plans include the construction of a five-story research and educational building on Rowan West Campus, near Routes 322 and 55. Additional details on the proposed building were unavailable. That site is also where nurse education efforts will be focused.

What is now called the Rowan-Virtua School of Osteopathic Medicine sits next to Jefferson Stratford Hospital, which was part of Kennedy Health System until Thomas Jefferson University acquired it in 2017. Kennedy's three hospitals had been the main teaching sites for students at the Stratford medical school. Jefferson has its own medical school, the Sidney Kimmel Medical College.

"We need our own dedicated hospital," Houshmand said.

Virtua will now be in that role, with the goal of providing "robust clinical experiences," Pullin said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

US midterm race: Pennsylvania could decide balance of senate

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News