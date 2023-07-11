Rowan University recently was awarded more than $70 million in grants, the state Office of the Secretary of Higher Education said Tuesday.

The money was part of nearly $400 million awarded by the office in capital facilities grant funding to 54 projects at colleges across the state.

“By funding capital improvement projects that both revitalize and expand campus offerings, we not only affirm our commitment to high-quality postsecondary education but demonstrate a commitment to growing talent across the Garden State," Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement.

Rowan received five grants total, including $50 million for the construction of a translational engineering and biomedical sciences research tower, a clinical learning center, offices for the nursing school and infrastructure to support those facilities, according to the project synopsis.

The other four grants are for various technological updates: remote service improvements, card access and surveillance improvements, core network and data center telecommunications infrastructure, and business continuity and disaster recovery improvement, according to information provided by the office.

Stockton University received more than $20 million in state grants. Over $19 million will be used for developing learning spaces and improving technology.

About $1.9 million was awarded to upgrade the oldest building on campus into a learning facility "containing a 250-seat multi-experience auditorium, 24 technology infused classroom upgrades, a technology enhanced atrium, three high-capacity innovation driven computer labs, and a completely upgraded Wi-Fi network," according to the project synopsis.

Atlantic Cape Community College received a $434,087 grant for improving information technology infrastructure.

And Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland received $250,000 to purchase and install intelligent learning technology in five classrooms in its Alampi Science Building.