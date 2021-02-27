Rowan launches cannabis studies institute

Lowman and others at the university say there is a dearth of science-backed data on cannabis for medical professionals and for policymakers. The new institute can help fill in some of those gaps. He said the university also wants to prepare its students for a future that includes legal cannabis, which will likely impact a range of jobs, not only in the industry but in disparate fields such as business and advertising, law enforcement and chemistry.

“People are waiting for this industry to explode, and I think we need to be ahead of that, providing people with the tools they need,” he said.

Rowan is not the first school to take the step. Stockton University introduced a certificate program in cannabis studies in 2019 and offers an independent certificate program and a minor. According to Lowman, Rowan also plans to offer an independent certificate and classes for students in other majors, with the potential to give them a leg up in a future job market.

The institute will focus on three areas, including a Center for Cannabis Workforce Development through which Rowan students can obtain credentials and learn about cannabis-related industries. Undergraduate and graduate certificates are already available in cannabinoid chemistry.

