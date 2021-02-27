Rowan launches cannabis studies institute

GLASSBORO — With three signatures on three bills Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy changed the landscape for marijuana in the state, clearing the way for adults to possess it and taking a big step toward a massive, legal cannabis industry.
Many questions remain about the full impact of legalization, and about an industry that could soon be worth billions. For many, the first question will be “how do I get in on it?” There also remain questions about the plant itself, and how policymakers, health care professionals, police and businesses will adjust to this new reality.
This week, Rowan University announced a new institute to work on finding some of those answers.
The Rowan University Institute for Cannabis Research, Policy and Workforce Development will span several departments at the university, including law, medicine, chemistry, pharmacology and business.
“New Jersey is entering a whole new world,” said university President Ali A. Houshmand. “Rowan University has the expertise and resources necessary to study the potential medicinal uses of cannabis, as well as the societal impacts of these new laws. The research possibilities are endless.”
A Lakewood man was charged Thursday in the Sunday murder of 20-year-old Little Egg Harbor To…
Work started on the new institute months before the start of the pandemic, according to Tony Lowman, the provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. The university has been watching New Jersey’s halting steps toward legalization, which included a legislative attempt that narrowly fell short before voters strongly backed legalization in a referendum in November. Staff have also been keeping an eye on what is happening in other states and at the federal level.
Lowman and others at the university say there is a dearth of science-backed data on cannabis for medical professionals and for policymakers. The new institute can help fill in some of those gaps. He said the university also wants to prepare its students for a future that includes legal cannabis, which will likely impact a range of jobs, not only in the industry but in disparate fields such as business and advertising, law enforcement and chemistry.
“People are waiting for this industry to explode, and I think we need to be ahead of that, providing people with the tools they need,” he said.
Rowan is not the first school to take the step. Stockton University introduced a certificate program in cannabis studies in 2019 and offers an independent certificate program and a minor. According to Lowman, Rowan also plans to offer an independent certificate and classes for students in other majors, with the potential to give them a leg up in a future job market.
The institute will focus on three areas, including a Center for Cannabis Workforce Development through which Rowan students can obtain credentials and learn about cannabis-related industries. Undergraduate and graduate certificates are already available in cannabinoid chemistry.
TRENTON — New Jersey’s top law enforcement official has released sweeping new guidelines for…
The Social-Behavioral Security and Law Enforcement Cannabis Center will help New Jersey navigate the social implications of new cannabis laws. Issues of social justice, including the disproportionate consequences of cannabis enforcement on communities of color, was a major issue leading up to the referendum. With legalization, advocates have sought ways to bring the economic benefits to communities that were hardest hit by those discrepancies.
Lowman said he is proud to say social justice issues will be a central part of the discussion at Rowan.
The Center for Cannabinoid Science and Therapeutics will investigate the active chemical compounds of cannabis and their effect on long-term health.
Marijuana has been in use for thousands of years, but there remains a lot to learn about its effects and impacts, according to Dr. Annette Reboli, dean of the Cooper Medical School of Rowan University.
“We’re still in our infancy about what we know about the plant,” she said. There are hundreds of active chemical compounds in cannabis, including the best known, THC, the compound responsible for the psychoactive effects of marijuana. Another compound, CBD, is not intoxicating and has become a popular additive for everything from hand creams to coffee.
TRENTON — A recreational marijuana marketplace, cannabis decriminalization and looser penalt…
There is a great deal of promise, Reboli said, but also a lot of work yet to do.
“There is still a lot that’s not known about these compounds. They are not a panacea,” she said. “To launch headlong into things without a lot of scientific information is not a good idea. I think this institute will provide some of that information.”
For instance, CDB has shown some promise in reducing inflammation and may ease some arthritis symptoms, and cannabis may have potential for pain relief, an attractive proposition given the concern about opioid addiction stemming from prescription painkillers.
But there remains a lot to learn, including about long-term effects of its use, especially on the brain development of young people.
Since 1970, cannabis has remained on the federal government’s Schedule 1, reserved for the most dangerous drugs thought to have no medicinal benefit. Many researchers say that has delayed breakthroughs in beneficial uses of cannabis. New Jersey’s decision has not changed the federal law.
WILDWOOD — A city man was arrested Friday in connection with a carjacking the previous week …
That will mean the medical research at Rowan will have to carefully conform to strict federal research guidelines, according to Lowman.
For Reboli, those making decisions about cannabis, whether used by adults for recreation or its future application in medical treatments, will need solid data, while students will need to be ready for a brand-new industry. She said the institute will help prepare for that future, across several disciplines.
“It’s almost like one-stop-shopping to meet the needs of many different stakeholders,” she said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.