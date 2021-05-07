Rowan joins colleges mandating COVID-19 vaccine for students next fall, offers monetary incentive

GLASSBORO — Rowan University announced Thursday it will require students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus in the fall, joining colleges across the state with similar mandates, and will offer up to $1,000 for students to do so.

“Our message today is simple. We believe the path to normalcy is through widespread vaccination and we want our entire community to commit to reaching the goal of widespread vaccination. If we work together, we can reach this goal and offer the Rowan University experience that our students and employees deserve," Rowan University President Ali A. Houshmand wrote in a letter to the college community Thursday.

Rowan said it wants to help New Jersey reach its goal of vaccinating 70% of eligible residents and will provide an incentive to students to get their shot: a $500 credit for fall 2021 classes. Residential students will receive an additional $500 credit toward their housing bill. Part-time students will receive a prorated credit based on the number of courses taken in the fall.

The incentive program includes all students who already have been vaccinated. The requirement and incentive apply to all students who will live on campus, in affiliated housing or attend classes in person.