Rowan joins colleges mandating COVID-19 vaccine for students next fall, offers monetary incentive

GLASSBORO — Rowan University announced Thursday it will require students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus in the fall, joining colleges across the state with similar mandates, and will offer up to $1,000 for students to do so.
“Our message today is simple. We believe the path to normalcy is through widespread vaccination and we want our entire community to commit to reaching the goal of widespread vaccination. If we work together, we can reach this goal and offer the Rowan University experience that our students and employees deserve," Rowan University President Ali A. Houshmand wrote in a letter to the college community Thursday.
Rowan said it wants to help New Jersey reach its goal of vaccinating 70% of eligible residents and will provide an incentive to students to get their shot: a $500 credit for fall 2021 classes. Residential students will receive an additional $500 credit toward their housing bill. Part-time students will receive a prorated credit based on the number of courses taken in the fall.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University will require students to be vaccinated against COVID…
The incentive program includes all students who already have been vaccinated. The requirement and incentive apply to all students who will live on campus, in affiliated housing or attend classes in person.
Earlier this week, Stockton University said it was also mandating students to receive the vaccine in the fall. The requirement does not apply to faculty and staff, although they are strongly encouraged to also receive a vaccine.
Like Stockton, there will be certain exemptions for the vaccine at Rowan. The university said that students may opt out of the vaccination requirement in accordance with guidelines for the emergency use authorization of the current vaccines.
For now, Rowan and Stockton will not require students to have the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus
U.S. colleges hoping for a return to normalcy next fall are weighing how far they should go …
Residential students at Rowan who are not vaccinated will be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. Other students, such as athletes and those who are in majors where there is close contact with others, still may be required to test, even if vaccinated, the university noted.
The legality of requiring students to be vaccinated is still being debated among colleges and legal scholars, as universities have long required students to be immunized for a number of different communicable diseases.
By law, New Jersey currently requires students at four-year colleges in the state to have the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine. Students taking 12 credits or more must also have the Hepatitis B vaccine. And meningitis vaccine is required for students living on campus and for those who play sports. Medical and religious exemptions apply, under the code.
New Jersey Administrative Code further states that a New Jersey institution of higher education has the ability to establish additional requirements for student immunizations and documentation as recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices under the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Federal law also provides for exemptions, requiring colleges to provide accommodations to students who refuse a vaccine for medical reasons.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.