Rowan College South Jersey renames building for Arpino
Catherine J. Arpino Education and Humanities Center

Rowan College of South Jersey Board of Trustees Chair Gene J. Concordia, RCSJ-Cumberland Foundation Chair Robert DeSanto, Cumberland County Commissioner Director Joseph Derella, Catherine Arpino executors Angela Antonelli Tamburro and Lawrence A. Pepper Jr., RCSJ-Cumberland Foundation and Alumni Director Maria LeBlanc, RCSJ President Frederick Keating and RCSJ Vice President James Piccone cut the ribbon on the Catherine J. Arpino Education and Humanities Center on Wednesday in Vineland. 

VINELAND — Rowan College of South Jersey celebrated Wednesday the renaming of its Cumberland County-campus Academic Center as a tribute to Catherine J. Arpino.

A 25-year member of the College Foundation board, Arpino’s service as an educational benefactor helped many Rowan College students through her nursing and allied health scholarships, the college said in a news release.

The new Catherine J. Arpino Education and Humanities Center will prepare the next generation of communicators, educators, government shakers, historians and philosophers and is a fitting tribute to the memory of one of the city's strongest supporters of higher education, the college said.

Harris welcomes Merkel to VP residence

