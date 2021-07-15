Rowan College South Jersey renames building for Arpino

VINELAND — Rowan College of South Jersey celebrated Wednesday the renaming of its Cumberland County-campus Academic Center as a tribute to Catherine J. Arpino.
A 25-year member of the College Foundation board, Arpino’s service as an educational benefactor helped many Rowan College students through her nursing and allied health scholarships, the college said in a news release.
The new Catherine J. Arpino Education and Humanities Center will prepare the next generation of communicators, educators, government shakers, historians and philosophers and is a fitting tribute to the memory of one of the city's strongest supporters of higher education, the college said.
GALLERY: Rowan College of South Jersey celebration
Rowan College of South Jersey celebration
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Rowan College of South Jersey celebration
Rowan College of South Jersey celebration
Rowan College of South Jersey celebration
Rowan College of South Jersey celebration
Rowan College of South Jersey celebration
Rowan College of South Jersey celebration
Rowan College of South Jersey celebration
Rowan College of South Jersey celebration
Rowan College of South Jersey celebration
Rowan College of South Jersey celebration
Rowan College of South Jersey celebration
Rowan College of South Jersey celebration
Rowan College of South Jersey celebration
Rowan College of South Jersey celebration
Rowan College of South Jersey celebration
Rowan College of South Jersey celebration
Rowan College of South Jersey celebration
Rowan College of South Jersey celebration
Rowan College of South Jersey celebration
Rowan College of South Jersey celebration
Rowan College of South Jersey celebration
Rowan College of South Jersey celebration
Rowan College of South Jersey celebration
Rowan College of South Jersey celebration
Rowan College of South Jersey celebration
Rowan College of South Jersey celebration
Rowan College of South Jersey celebration
Contact Vincent Jackson:
609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.