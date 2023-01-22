Rowan College of South Jersey receives environmental science grant

VINELAND — Underrepresented communities at Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland who have environmental science as their preferred study will benefit from a National Science Foundation grant awarded to Rowan University.
The $684,700 grant will be used for RCSJ's GREEN-SJ (Growing Rowan’s Environmental Education Network in South Jersey) initiative, which supports students from underserved groups who are transferring from RCSJ, as well as students who are already enrolled at Rowan University for environmental science.
RCSJ-Cumberland students who enroll in the college's environmental science program will be able to take three environmental science classes tuition-free and get paid to do an internship and/or research at Rowan University. They will also receive a financial stipend for travel expenses to Rowan University during the second semester of their sophomore year in order to take one of the free classes.
People are also reading…
Learn how to apply at earth.rowan.edu/green-sj.html or by emailing Melissa Young at myoung24@rcsj.edu.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.