 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rowan College of South Jersey receives environmental science grant

  • 0
ES image.jpg

Rowan College of South Jersey students research the importance of plant life during an environmental science class.

 Rowan College of South Jersey, provided

Highlights from Stockton vs. Rowan men's basketball

VINELAND — Underrepresented communities at Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland who have environmental science as their preferred study will benefit from a National Science Foundation grant awarded to Rowan University.

The $684,700 grant will be used for RCSJ's GREEN-SJ (Growing Rowan’s Environmental Education Network in South Jersey) initiative, which supports students from underserved groups who are transferring from RCSJ, as well as students who are already enrolled at Rowan University for environmental science.

RCSJ-Cumberland students who enroll in the college's environmental science program will be able to take three environmental science classes tuition-free and get paid to do an internship and/or research at Rowan University. They will also receive a financial stipend for travel expenses to Rowan University during the second semester of their sophomore year in order to take one of the free classes.

People are also reading…

Learn how to apply at earth.rowan.edu/green-sj.html or by emailing Melissa Young at myoung24@rcsj.edu.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese New Year horoscopes predict a bumpy year for these four signs

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News