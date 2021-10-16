Rowan College of South Jersey opens Mechatronics lab

VINELAND — Rowan College of South Jersey, Rowan University and the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners opened the new Mechatronics Innovation Learning Lab with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday.

State and local government officials, administrators and educators celebrated the event with college faculty, staff and students.

“We’re here today to celebrate the expansion of the college’s engineering technology program,” RCSJ President Frederick Keating said in a news release. “This is another step on the road we envisioned when Cumberland and Gloucester merged. The MILL aligns with our aspirational vision of offering experiential learning opportunities while finding ways to give students three things: access, affordability and pathway.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The one-story, 6,357-square-foot MILL will help develop the school's engineering students.

+4 Millville School District shows off upgrades to high school MILLVILLE — Jaime Sutton was fortunate enough, she said, to be present as vice principal whe…

The project was initiated when RCSJ received a Title III Hispanic Servin Institutions STEM and Articulation grant from the U.S. Department of Education in 2016, the college said. The grant supported educational leadership to develop MILL as well as renovations and equipment unveiled at the ceremony.