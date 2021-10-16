Rowan College of South Jersey opens Mechatronics lab

VINELAND — Rowan College of South Jersey, Rowan University and the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners opened the new Mechatronics Innovation Learning Lab with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday.
State and local government officials, administrators and educators celebrated the event with college faculty, staff and students.
“We’re here today to celebrate the expansion of the college’s engineering technology program,” RCSJ President Frederick Keating said in a news release. “This is another step on the road we envisioned when Cumberland and Gloucester merged. The MILL aligns with our aspirational vision of offering experiential learning opportunities while finding ways to give students three things: access, affordability and pathway.”
The one-story, 6,357-square-foot MILL will help develop the school's engineering students.
MILLVILLE — Jaime Sutton was fortunate enough, she said, to be present as vice principal whe…
The project was initiated when RCSJ received a Title III Hispanic Servin Institutions STEM and Articulation grant from the U.S. Department of Education in 2016, the college said. The grant supported educational leadership to develop MILL as well as renovations and equipment unveiled at the ceremony.
The MILL consists of four dedicated education spaces, the college said. The building houses an electrical and mechanical room with programmable logic controllers; electrical, mechanical and pneumatic trainers; and a FANUC industrial robot. A second room contains a high-definition CAD/CAM computer lab, while another is an advanced manufacturing lab that holds two HAAS CNC machines, conveyor belt and mechanical drives trainer.
Lastly, lab has a Drone Zone, which includes a small-drone obstacle course, the release said.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.