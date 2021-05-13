Rowan College of South Jersey celebrates 2020 and 2021 graduates with parade

VINELAND — Throughout the week, Rowan College of South Jersey is hosting a “Parade of Graduates” on its Gloucester and Cumberland campuses to celebrate both is 2021 graduates as well as 2020 graduates who experienced a commencement postponement due to COVID-19.
ROWAN COLLEGE OF SOUTH JERSEY’S 2021 CUMBERLAND CAMPUS GRADUATES
A.A. Business Studies
Aicha Yeletchin Ballo, Lizbeth Carmona-Martinez, Edgar Martinez and Alyssa M. Mosley of Bridgeton. Jaramia M. Frazier of Hammonton. Angelique May-Lynn Donaldson, Andrew D. Moore, Jessica L. Reichardt and Joshua Logan Sooy of Millville. Destiny C. Morgan of Newport. Elizabeth Baranovskaya, Laura Cruz-Lopez, Jillian Elyse Flores, Nora I. Gonzalez, Ryan Christopher Irwin, Chad Douglas Menz, Jose E. Mercado, Nayeli Merino, Jillian Rose Morales, Dayo I. Okuboyejo, Broderick Austin Powers, Yasmin Quiroz and Jalisha Lynette Vega of Vineland.
A.A. Child Advocacy
Alicia Perez of Bridgeton.
A.A. Liberal Arts
Yasmin Aparicio, Trinity Bagnati, Lisbet Yamilet Benitez, Adrian A. Bermejo, Shaneil A. Brissett, Jessica Chavez, Amber Nicole Cifaloglio, Kirsten R. Collins, Tanaijah M. Copes, Lesly Alexandra Cortazar, Hayde Yaliina Cruz-Aragon, Sen L. Dayton, Amber Grace Dickinson, Haley M. Duran, Aniah German, Diana L. Gomez, Oscar A. Gomez, Tayly Gonzalez, Grace Halter, Colin J. Harrell, Joselyn Marlen Hernandez, Juliet Leos, Eva Elizabeth Loatman, Anthoni R. Lopez Soto, Holly Lyman, Scott Lyman, Angelo Marroquin, Hunter McChesney, Noemi Montiel-Hernandez, Romario Morales, Jeesell Anahi Ortiz, Dhara B. Patel, Jennifer Payan, Nayeli M. Perez, Wendy Perez Cruz, Jose Miguel Perez-Cruz, Joana Preciado-Cruz, Kayley Price, Makenzie Rose Price, Donny David Reyes, Xitalit Rodriguez, Jasmine Marie Roldan, Miguel A. Toledo, Keldashia L. Underwood, Luis Armando Valdivia Ortega, Diana A. Valle Vargas, Luis Angel Velazquez Diaz and Angelina Weber of Bridgeton. Gavin Lee Smith, Gabriela Bloch, Gino Costanzo, Nichole T. Farrell, Robert Allen Goss IV, Courtney D. Hand, Samantha Carolyn Hand, Destinee Hawkins, Alexis J. Hickman, Macy A. Lambert, Sydney Lambert, Mackenzy Robbins, Taylor Renne Schultz, Abigail Joye Simione, Lynann N. Slaney, Kevin Robert Smith, Abigail Taylor Vastano and Markita S.Williams of Millville. Megan Nicole Burke of Minotola. Taylor Alexis Rothmel of Port Elizabeth. Austin Ditzel, Savannah Rose Esquilin, and Kennea M. Wilson of Port Norris. Jose L. Acosta III, Alexsia Leah Almodovar, Joy Asselta, Kyra I. Balinge, Steven Beltran, Tanner Duane Bushman, Mathieu D. Carroll, Jose R. Chanez, Nathan I. Cruz, Aleikza Diaz, Aylin Beyza Durdu, Mariah Figueroa, Kollin Jacob Fleeks, Mellanie Flores, Vlad N. Groshev, Alexander K. Harkins, Kyleigh Johnson, Chezarae D. Jones, Jocelyn Jones, Elizabeth Lascarez, Steven N. Likanchuk, Julia Lotkowska, Millie Martinez Sosa, Sachira Matias-Feliciano, Fernanda Mendoza-Chavez, Melody Joy Mercado, Jessica Michel, Erika Y. Moya, Marvin Kevin Mutts, Erika Liliana Noguez-Perez, Briana Olivero, Tiziana Olivero, Zeel Patel, Jaime B. Perez, Briana Pettus, Haleigh Purich, Carlos A. Rivera, Julianna Ellyse Roman, Tyler A. Russell, Samantha Serrano, Camelia Silva, Alexis Spencer, Adreana Stevenson, Mya J. Thomas, Anthony Tramontana, Luke Vastano, Layla Angelique Velez, Emily Venturi and Jason Wheeler of Vineland.
A.A. Liberal Arts, Art Education
Katherine L. Daniels of Cedarville. Brooke Arianna Bryant of Vineland.
A.A. Liberal Arts, Communications
Divine I. Cardona of Vineland. Idris J. Caldwell of Levittown, PA.
A.A. Liberal Arts, Elementary & Secondary Education
Daniel Cruz, Hannah Lee Halter, Smirna Hernandez Perez, Fernanda Axin Lopez, Aniyah McGriff, Zerdali N. Perez Garcia and Kayla Ann Peterson of Bridgeton. Dayshalee Marie Gurgos-Diaz, Isabella Corynn Felice, Michaela Rae Holmes, Taylor Marie Hulitt, Hillary Faith Montero, Alexis L. Oliver, Yarelis Rivera, Serena Lene Townsend, Jillian Elizabeth Tozer, Shellby Whitney Watts and Robert Joseph Wilson of Millville. Brianna Marie Del Rossi and Candace L. Wardell of Pittsgrove. Tania Y. Gomez-Perez of Richland. Elena Katherine Carrasquillo, Amanda N. DeFalco, Angela N. Diaz, Amanda Reine Hernandez, Robert J. Lashley III, Jessica P. Montgomery, Deanna J. Soto, Jordan M. Tobolski and Jeanette Velez of Vineland.
A.A. Liberal Arts, Graphic Arts
Andrea Gonzalez Gomez and Shayla Rivera-Cazeras of Bridgeton. Ciara Mae Barnes of Seymour, TN.
A.A. Liberal Arts, History
Taylor J. Cooke of Vineland.
A.A. Liberal Arts, Literature
Tatiana M. Ennals of Bridgeton. Christian Ray Feliciano of Pittsgrove.
A.A. Liberal Arts, Music
Ashley Iveson of Vineland.
A.A. Liberal Arts, Social Science
Amber M. Canion and Victoria Thompson of Bridgeton. Jillian Taylor DeMore, William Jordan Forte, Christina Shanice Rankine, Jubilee Marie Rivera, Sillon Joanna Sasony Williams and Kirsten E. Ziglar of Millville. Sandra Marie Fenske of Newfield. Christian I. Arbona, Destiny D. Hall, Jenessa Syniea Marcano and Shirley Walker of Vineland.
A.A. Liberal Arts, Television and Digital Media Production
Luis E. Vivar Reyes of Vineland.
A.A. Network Management
Gabe N. Guenther of Newfield and ShiAnn D. Santiago of Vineland.
A.A. Psychology
Brooke Ashley Hickman and Maura S. Hynes of Bridgeton. Cora Lee Katzmar of Cedarville. Jordan S. Rivera of Clayton. Brianna Nicole Messier of Millville. Araya Ann Baldwin of Vineland.
A.A.S. Accounting
Jaramia M. Frazier of Hammonton. Victoria A. Truster of Heislerville. Jessica A. Vera of Millville. Jodie S. Serbeck of Minotola. Katlyn B. Brodie of Port Norris. Ambrionia L. Thompson of Salem. Jengiskan Nicolas Perez of Sewell. Skye Lee Ann De la Rosa and Helen Slater of Vineland.
A.A.S. Agribusiness
Olivia A. Mayhew of Bridgeton.
A.A.S. Business Management
Luizette Cubi, Stacie R. Lyman and Samantha Santiago of Bridgeton. Eva M. Dabney of Glassboro. Jaramia M. Frazier of Hammonton. Jalen Isaac Bryan of Millville. Amanda A. Roscoe of Pittsgrove. Katlyn B. Brodie of Port Norris. Angelica M. Alvelo, Brandon James Bell, Janila Navarro and Mandi Elizabeth Stancil of Vineland.
A.A.S. Business Management, Entrepreneurship
Kendra Nicole Stipes of Bridgeton. Nick J. Leonardo of Buena. Jaramia M. Frazier of Hammonton. Michelle Vicente of Vineland. Jacob T. McDonnell of Lady Lake, FL.
A.A.S. Business Management, Finance
Jaramia M. Frazier of Hammonton. Kristina Alison Nayda of Millville. Michelle M. Bacon and Jarrod D. Jones of Vineland.
A.A.S. Business Management, Human Resources
Marion J. Grandison and Nakia S. Thompson of Bridgeton. Khatteryn C. Cuevas Cornielle of Glassboro. Dimesha Lorraine Cook and Melissa Stephanie Harvey of Millville. Sandra A. Christie, Mayra Cruz, Ashlynicol Portalatin, Victor N. Raposo and Angelica M. Santiago of Vineland.
A.A.S. Business Management, Marketing
Allen Roger Sharp III of Bridgeton and Jaramia M. Frazier of Hammonton.
A.A.S. Early Childhood & Preschool Education
Abagail Cecelia Hitchner, Jacquelyn S. Miller and Kylie Hope Porch of Millville. Evelyn Collazo of Seabrook.
A.A.S. Engineering Technology
Luis Diego Garcia, Isaias Hernandez Cruz, Kyle William Napier and Luke A. Sharp, of Bridgeton. Joseph Vito Miletta of Cedarville. Daniel Ian Birney, Jr., Tristan A. Cossaboon, and David J. Myers of Millville. Austin G. Metcalf and Jakob N. Vazquez of Vineland.
A.A.S. Graphic Design
Lisa A. Shelton of Millville. Nicholas J. Silvidio and Nathaniel Suarez of Vineland.
A.A.S. Horticulture
Joseph Vincent Talaricio, Jr. and Philip J. Talarico of Williamstown.
A.A.S. Nursing
Maya A. Brooks, Shaeni L. Moriarty, Catherine Sosa, Keri A. Thomas and Alyssa Nicole Zinni of Bridgeton. Allison Acorcey of Cherry Hill. Gabrielle C. Foster, Mickayla Elizabeth O’Neill, and Lauren Ann Flegel of Egg Harbor Township. Jack Roy Lewis, Jr. of Elmer. Jessica Esther Rodriguez of Galloway. Helen Ludwick of Landisville. Lindsey Rae Foster of Mannington. Ariel N. Giunta of Mays Landing. Kassandra Marie Brannen, Emily Lisbeth Colon, Jasmine A. Garcia, Nicole Morgan Gray, Amanda Nicole Hewitt, Amanda N. Holmes, Marisela Maysonet, Elyse Ann Robinson, Alexandera N. Rowland, Brenna Rae Simon, Brianna M. Zerra and Jeannette M. Ferrer of Millville. Adam V. Simmons of Pilesgrove. Laney Brooke Marciano of Pittsgrove. Tori M. Orton of Salem. Denise M. Karamisakis of Sewell. Allison Kelly of Sicklerville. Kendal Clark, Melissa Cortes, Nyjiah Davis, Kerstin R. Elliott, Veronica Lee Fennimore, Jessica M. Hofferica, Kimberly Ann Renauro and Dina Marie Santiago of Vineland. Alexis Mortillaro of Wildwood. Shaunte Gerald and Sarah Regan of Williamstown.
A.A.S. Office Administration
Priscilla A. McCoy of Millville. Marsha R. Benowitz and Stephanie L. Ferrari of Vineland.
A.A.S. Office Administration, Health Service
Connie Marie Burch and Stephanie M. Scott of Bridgeton.
A.A.S. Radiography
Rosa Isela Nieto Carvente of Atlantic City. Edgardo Angel of Bridgeton. Amy Marie Cramutola of Blackwood. Hailee R. Butcher of Bridgeton. Lauryn Cohen of Cherry Hill. Michael Kolczynski of Egg Harbor Township. Douglas Korankye of Manchester Township. Doris Ann Butler of Mays Landing. Christie Lynne Bilotta of Mullica Hill. Susanna Stippick and Deborah L. Welsford of Newfield. Camelia Liana Rus of Rio Grande. Alyssa Nicole Eshelman of Sewell. Kristina M. Bernard-Minguela, Alicia Ledden and Dewan M. Moore of Vineland. Allison M. Vergilio of West Deptford.
A.F.A Fine Arts
Jennie J. Cuesta of Fairton. Malayshia Ann Andrews of Millville. Auden Rannels of Port Norris. Serenity D. Simpson of Vineland.
A.F.A. Fine Arts/Theater/Acting
Robert William Kinzel, Jr. of Millville.
A.S. Biological Science
Jesus Giovanni Calixto, Taylor L. Federico and Andrea R. Silva Hernandez of Bridgeton. Paul Bryan Parker of Cedarville. Cameron A. Pettit of Dorchester. Jake B. Guglielmi of Landisville. Julianna Marie Blair and Madalyne J. Phillips of Leesburg. John Moses Chiarello, Sakaia Lisa Hadley, Alyssa Marie Ochetto, Karlee Aiyana Rossetti, and Sandreen Sansil Williams of Millville. Leslie Perez Cruz of Minotola. Amber Elizabeth Mott and Jasmine Essence Mott of Pittsgrove. Sylvia R. Santiago of Port Norris. Katia Mary Antonetti, Rachel L. Baglio, Zerian Douglas Barrera, Jessica Figueroa-Antonio, Sana I. Hussain, Taylor Anne Mathis, Skye Luryn Miranda, Liz Santiago, Abiana Serrano and Elisha S. Sotrah of Vineland.
A.S. Biological Science, Health Science
Enoe Gabriela Azcona of Atlantic City. Wit Y. Kyaw of Berlin. Christina Marie Allison, Mackenzie Helena Briggs, Karina Cruz, Briana C. Flores, Shama Olen Gray, Jr., Karen Rivera Franco, Kahdelia Vanessa Smith, and Olivia K. Smith of Bridgeton. Caitlyn E. Soyer of Cedarville. Gianna M. DeMarco of Franklinville. Tahtiyana L. Camba of Landisville. Carmen Gunther of Lindenwold. Bailey P. Pennino of Malaga. Kayla Eve Paupst of Mays Landing. Kayla E. Korman, Dawson Christopher Leary, Kristen N. Lutz, Jennifer Moran, Margeaux Nicknair, Daniela Ivelisse Pimentel, Sheltina T. Price, Jon-Michael Toren Reyes, Vonajza A. Rivera, Jasmin M. Robinson, Miguel Angel Rodriguez, Jazmere E. Russell, Tanisha T. Russell-Cohen, Katherine Rose Stonehill, Ashley Marie Suarez, Kylie Morgan Wells, Grace Whitelam and Ayanna Marie Williams of Millville. Julia Bernadette Sajtlava of Monroeville. Nicole M. Coralluzzo, Casey Holscher, and Kaitlyn Marie Lozano of Newfield. Johnathan Miguel Williams of Newport. Stephanie N. House of Palmyra. Autumn P. Glaspey of Pennsville. Eric N. Bonifield of Pittsgrove. Julia M. Casas and Diana Morales of Port Norris. Alajia Romaijn Cook of Shiloh. Ashley Marie Hart of Sicklerville. Sibel Becky Atalay, Heather Lynn Bateman, Felinda Debbie Benda, Janaya L. Bullock, Bianca Angelina Cicchino, Natalie Yazmin Davila, Alex G. Farrell, Siani Monique Fiester-Mason, Lindsey R. Finerfrock, Desiree Lynn Gonzalez, Jasmine Gutierrez, Makayla L. Heffner-Figueroa, Nicole Leahey, Courtney M. Livingston, Janice D. Masters, Daniel P. Mendez, Michelle Mendez, Crystal Holley Miguel, Eric R. O'Brien, Cynthia Ortiz, Yisel Perez, Kayleigh Janine Rivera, Desteny Michelle Rodriguez, Inez M. Santos, Lauren Nicole Saull, Christina Suzanna Singh, Cesar A. Sosa, Asjah Monet Stubbs, Natalie Vaquero-Porras and Deniz Yildiz of Vineland. Anthony Thomas Adler of Williamstown.
A.S. Computer Science
Olivia S. Harrell, Alan R. Hernandez, and Jon Allen Stewart of Bridgeton. Michael D. Talorico of Elmer. Jacob Leo Parliman, Daisy N. Siedlecki, Jacob Matthew Stonehill, Ryan D. Tombleson of Millville. Vincent Anthony Abruscato, Komalpreet Kaur Dhinju, Victor Manuel Ochoa and Zhi Wei Zheng of Vineland. Henry P. Unite of Philadelphia.
A.S. Computer Science, Information Systems
Christian Samuel Rodriguez of Bridgeton. Thomas Santangelo of Vineland.
A.S. Cyber Security
Marshawn N. Brown and Dylan M. Rainear of Bridgeton. Antonio E. Beltran and Alexander David Wills of Millville. William C. Cirucci and Andrew D. Kiley of Newfield. Matthew M. Nalon and Ronald R. Pinotti of Vineland. Alexander John Kohanik of Woodbine. Aidan Michael Maldonado of Townsend, DE.
A.S. Engineering
Tristan A. Cossaboon, Shane Michael McCarron and Richard Ryan Rivera of Millville. Daniel F. Horner of Pittsgrove. Austin G. Metcalf and Igor I. Shanava of Vineland.
A.S. Justice Studies
Hashina G. King of Atlantic City. Vanesa Barragan, Teayona Yahnae Bright, Mariah P. Darling, Yonatan DeLeon, Carelle Gonzalez, Edwar Pichataro, and Austin W. Riggins of Bridgeton. Lenny Paul Coulter, Jr. of Buena. Sedef Guclu of Clayton. Tyra B. Capers of Landisville. Venessa A. Torres of Mays Landing. Rashanika L. Brown, Christopher Michael Dixon, Christopher Ronald Harvey, Jessica Lynn Hunsberger, Marquise Nysheem Dyshon Jones, Colin J. McCormick, Andrew C. Paulaitis, Sadaiah Robbins, Justin Daniel Stellwag, and Nicole L. Sulton of Millville. Joseph Paul Grisack and Sasha M. Valle of Shiloh. Orejesu T. Ayeni, Bobbie P. Bennett, Eliijha James Hawkins, Sana I. Hussain, De'Chyna Rene King, Ana Michelle Lopez, Christian Lutz, Amy Martinez, Disha Shyamal Patel, Jazlyn Margarete Roman, Khadejah Iesha Scott, Ramon Vasquez and Bobby William Watford, Jr. of Vineland.
A.S. Justice Studies, Corrections
Rhesa R. Anderson, Ariana Garcia and Devin M. Gwinn of Bridgeton. Rashanika L. Brown and Jessica Lynn Hunsberger of Millville. Eric A. Jacobs of Newfield. Sasha M. Valle of Shiloh. Brandon Vincent Buckmon and Skyler Quazier Hannah of Vineland.
A.S. Justice Studies, Forensics & Technology
Hashina G. King of Atlantic City. Elvia Ponce of Bridgeton. Olivia Louise Moore, Denise E. Nelson and Abigail Adelia Sedeyn of Millville. Alexandria Marie Patitucci of Rosenhayn. Sasha M. Valle of Shiloh. Kiana L. Hernandez, Ztasha Kirkland, Edward A. Rullan and Beatriz Velazquez of Vineland.
A.S. Justice Studies, Homeland Security
Martin Adame of Bridgeton. Garrett Charles Lee of Leesburg. Jacob Paul Parent of Millville. Sasha M. Valle of Shiloh. Disha Shyamal Patel of Vineland.
A.S. Mathematics & Science
Evan R. Dare of Bridgeton. Amanda Cao and Michelle Zheng of Vineland.
A.S. Psychosocial Rehabilitation & Treatment
Stephanie Kleeman of Cherry Hill. Matthew Ryan Crilley of Millville.
A.S. Social Service
Jasmine Marie Roldan of Bridgeton. Sheree L. Gregory, Alexis J. Hickman, Felicia N. Jones, Nathan Blayne McBride, Valerie J. Owens, Amanda Christine Paulaitis, Liza Patrica Torres and Markita S. Williams of Millville. Samantha Lynn Reed of Milmay. Jaquesha Monique Holmes of Pennsgrove. Esmerlin R. Alberto Ramirez, Griselda Bautista, Justin R. Fennal, Gladys J. Green and Reema N. Thomas of Vineland.
Accounting Certificate
Jaramia M. Frazier of Hammonton. Victoria A. Truster of Heislerville. Jodie S. Serbeck of Minotola. Katlyn B. Brodie of Port Norris. Ambrionia L. Thompson of Salem. Jengiskan Nicolas Perez of Sewell. Skye Lee Ann De la Rosa, Robert J. Lashley III, and Helen Slater of Vineland.
Alcohol & Drug Counseling Certificate
Amber C. Marcus of Bridgeton. Lyna E. Atkinson and Alexis S. Scott of Millville. Krestina S. Espada of Pennsauken. Cherie A. Figueroa and Stefoni L. Sacca of Vineland.
Business Management Certificate
Jaramia M. Frazier of Hammonton. Priscilla A. McCoy of Millville. Katlyn B. Brodie of Port Norris.
Ceramics Technology Certificate
Auden Rannels of Port Norris. Serenity D. Simpson of Vineland.
Health Science Certificate
Tabitha J. Lore of Dividing Creek. Kristen N. Lutz and Tanisha T. Russell-Cohen of Millville. Jennifer L. Yagecic of Villas. Anixa A. Cruz of Vineland.
Justice Studies, Criminal Justice Certificate
Hashina G. King of Atlantic City. Teayona Yahnae Bright, Mariah P. Darling, Yonatan DeLeon, Devin M. Gwinn, Diana Mellado, Elvia Ponce and Austin W. Riggins of Bridgeton. Lenny Paul Coulter, Jr. of Buena. Sedef Guclu of Clayton. Tyra B. Capers of Landisville. Garrett Charles Lee of Leesburg. Venessa A. Torres of Mays Landing. Rashanika L. Brown, Christopher Michael Dixon, Christopher Ronald Harvey, Marquise Nysheem Dyshon Jones, Colin J. McCormick, Olivia Louise Moore, Jacob Paul Parent, Andrew C. Paulaitis, Sadaiah Robbins, Justin Daniel Stellwag and Nicole L. Sulton of Millville. Alexandria Marie Patitucci of Rosenhayn. Joseph Paul Grisack of Shiloh. Orejesu T. Ayeni, Skyler Quazier Hannah, Eliijha James Hawkins, Kiana L. Hernandez, Sana I. Hussain, De'Chyna Rene King, Ana Michelle Lopez, Christian Lutz, Amy Martinez, Jazlyn Margarete Roman, Edward A. Rullan, Khadejah Iesha Scott, Ramon Vasquez, Beatriz Velazquez and Bobby William Watford, Jr. of Vineland.
Practical Nursing Certificate
Amiah Unique Hitchens of Cedarville. Theresa A. Flinn of Clayton. Yanina Skorykh of Mays Landing. Erin M. Blizzard, Yarissa Marie Caraballo-Torres, Giovani Colon Matos, Nicholas G. Coralluzzo, Valerie L. Cornwell, Brianna Nicole Raines, Summer Melody Seiger and Ivette Jacqueline Vargas of Millville. Maria F. Aldama, Alina M. Aleksandruk, Gianna Mary Cone, Betsaida Fazzolari, Alexa Lynn Gallo, Stephanie J. Ingemi, Adaze Izeko, Ruth M. Rivera, Boguslaw A. Sakhan, Amanda Kay Sciolis and Magdelena E. Serrano of Vineland.
ROWAN COLLEGE OF SOUTH JERSEY’S 2021 GLOUCESTER CAMPUS GRADUATES
A.A. Arts & Sciences
Brittany L. Thomas of Atco. Devin K. Hunt and David A. Iuliucci of Berlin. Madeline B. McDonnell of Blackwood, Origen Spence of Bridgeton and Serena Marie Ferraro of Brooklawn. Isaiah Quinones of Camden. Hallie Rae Dender and Michelle A. Linsinbigler of Clayton. Darren T. Connor, Ciara C. Mondel and Emily Lynn Monroe of Deptford. Kiley Alayna Goff and Emily May Rhoades of Elmer. Moriah K. Fiorilli, Ashley P. Harkins, Brett C Roysdon and Caitlyn Victoria Worley of Franklinville. Colin Angelo and Cristina Rodriguez of Glassboro. Jada Rose Cybulski of Haddon Township, Dara C. Federici of Hammonton and Olivia Christina Gladis of Laurel Springs. Brian Tyler Gold and Megan E. Selby of Logan Township. William D. Cary, Camryn Nicole Estberg and Matthew Alexander Hanke of Mantua. Daniel Frake of Medford and Nicholas Albertson of Mount Laurel. Kathryn M. Franks, Karen Elizabeth Ann Gardner and Sean W. Szestowicki of Mount Royal. Tazia M. Bey, Jack Tayhon Byers, Kasey E. Eastlack, Ryan Francis Reuter, Olivia Marie Schell, Amanda Thoden and Fatema M. Zayyad of Mullica Hill. Samantha L. Holscher, Tina A. Matousch and Mikenzie B. Wengert of Newfield. Michael P. Morina of Paulsboro and Kaitlyn E. Holland of Pennsauken. Quinn Marie Gutowski and Guinnevere Philipp of Pitman. Gabriella Lairson of Salem. Nicholas Campanaro, Matthew G. Demaris, Olivia Rose Farina, Douglas A. Matticks, Kacie Mulholland, Julianna Nagele and Dennis Michael Olson of Sewell. Emma Alexander and Ariana S. Medina of Sicklerville. Dominique N. Coombe, Nicholas C. Della Vecchia and Christina L. Rhoad of Swedesboro. Hayley M. Hartnett and Zackery W. Sutherlund of Turnersville. Ronald D. Silvestro of Voorhees. Jessica A. DiGiugno, Carley Elisabeth Kupsey and Joshua Isaac Snyder of West Deptford. Dauri R. Genao of West New York. Samantha Leigh Boulden, Shakira M. Laborde and Justin Christopher Spadea of Westville. Jessica L. Battistelli, Kelsey Elizabeth Brydges, Anthony James Curran, Tory T. Fleming, Nicholas J. Guarneri, Margaret E. O'Donnell and Jillian Rose Saber of Williamstown. Christopher D. Garrison of Woodbury Heights, Julia Grace Guittar of Woolwich Township and Elizabeth Lizzette Torres of Chester, N.Y.
A.A. Arts & Sciences, Art
Erica Simona Ramnarine of Bellmawr and Genesis J. Miranda of Franklinville. Skyler Rose Jenkins of Mullica Hill, Amanda Leigh Heine of Pitman and Zac A. Castiglione of Williamstown.
A.A. Arts & Sciences, Communications
Kadinah N. Harris-Hood of Atlantic City, Cameryn Lynn Popiak of Belvidere and Brianna Marie Murawski of Branchburg. Brett Andrew Vollmer of Bridgeport, Tyrese Z. Williams of Browns Mills and Madison E. Laganella of Clayton. Samuel J. Fuller, Erin Alexandra Kohl and Tatumn Quinn Merlino of Pitman. Taylor A. McNally of Runnemede and Adam George Holland of Sicklerville. Nelly Solange Rojas and Skylar Salamone of Swedesboro. Alexandria D. Faralli of Wenonah and John Peter Reardon of West Deptford. Giselle Angelina McGlynn, Ariana Carmyn Torres-Tarohocker and Joseph E. Vacca of Williamstown.
A.A. Arts & Sciences, Digital Photography
Samantha R. Ruoff of Audubon and Ebubechukwu O. Iheukwumere of Pine Hill. Grace E. Gallagher of Swedesboro and Elizabeth D. Ridel of Williamstown.
A.A. Arts & Sciences, English
Jordan J. Ciocco of Atco, Anel Maria Fajardo of Camden and Kyle F. Hasselman of Clarksboro. Caterina C. Iosca and Megan C. Jones of Franklinville. Mary Louise Burgan of Gibbstown and Megan Celeste Chisholm of Somerdale. Connor Joseph Hoffman and Katelyn Michelle Warren of Swedesboro. Emily Olson of West Berlin. Jessica M. Cotton and Devon J. Shutts of Williamstown.
A.A. Arts & Sciences, History
Daniel E McKenna of Blackwood, Alexis Ann Barber of Clayton and Matthew E. West of Laurel Springs. Kaila Engle of Mickleton, Evan J. Caple of Pitman, James F. Norton of Sewell and Andrew N. Bongiovanni of Swedesboro. Alexandra Dolby and Jett Jones of Turnersville. Lauren E. Coffey, John Guarracino, Jennifer R. Lisiewski and Dominic J Spinuzza of Williamstown.
A.A. Arts & Sciences, Music
Breanna Kean of Clayton and Kyle E. Sheridan of Glassboro.
A.A. Arts & Sciences, Philosophy
Jacob Maskel Harris of Wenonah.
A.A. Arts & Sciences, Pre-Law
Shane Patrick Troy of Sewell. Paul Anthony DiMaio and Kara D. Harper of Turnersville. Kathleen Santiago of West Deptford.
A.A. Arts & Sciences, Psychology
Marcus T Davis and Lauryn A Taylor of Blackwood. Myia D. Brissett and Wendy Puig-Gonzalez of Bridgeton. Christina Marie Mastrobuono of Cedar Knolls and Andrew C. Pitts of Clarksboro. Amy M. Didonato and Mary V. Pfeifer of Clayton. Gary R. Hart of Clementon. Emily M. Bunch, Kelly Ann Crosby, Allison G. Davenport, Alexandra Jovanovic-Foka, Olivia N. Kennish and Taylor Renee Norton of Deptford. Dana L. DeFalco of Elmer. Stephanie Gonzalez, Jillian E. Groff, Ashley D. Jackson, David J. Senula and Samantha R. Taberne of Franklinville. Alyssa Barilaro, Christian J. Petty, Jacob Richard Puglia and Monique Stewart of Glassboro. Kyle J. Murphy of Gloucester City and William A. Benjamin of Haddonfield. Natalie A. Russo of Hazlet and Summer J. Farrar of Malaga. Mikayla R. Petrutz, Kelly C. Rouh and Crystal D. Verhoorn of Mantua. Conrad A. Howell of Maplewood and Sarah E Jaramillo of Mickleton. Gabriel Isaac Nessler and Kaitlyn Marie Pizzani of Mount Ephraim. Zachery M. Conte, Ashley M. Harris, Michael Samuel McConnell, Lorraine E. Troupe and Morgan Yingling of Mullica Hill. Sugkora Denae Howell-Fussell and Mandy D. McDowell of Pine Hill. Mikayla MeeRan Ariza and Juliana Lleshi of Pitman. Cassandra Taylor of Salem. Julia C. Birney, Mason D. Cioffi, Joseph Taylor Foster, Rachel E. Keller and Sydney G. Price of Sewell. Thomas A. Gibson of Sicklerville and Erin Marie Kelly of Stratford. Stacy Lynn Costa, Christopher A. Hobson and Dolores Vedder of Swedesboro. Taylor Leigh Eckel and Alyssa P. Givens of Turnersville. Kaci Ann D'Angelo and Brielle J. Marshall of Vineland. Brianna Mendel, Julia A. Quinones and Jordan D. Showler of Wenonah. Colleen Elizabeth McGuriman of West Berlin. Allison Bartley, Samantha L. Bicking, Stephanie A. Brennan, Kyra A. D'Costa, Matthew J. Hires and Julia Morgan Wilson of West Deptford. Stephen Austin Griffin of Westville. Nina R. Andreacchio, Samantha Michelle Brown, Veronica M. Capri, Dawn M. Castiglione, Megan Lanie Curry, Emily P. Davis, James Joseph Guarracino, Caitlyn J. Jaconski, Mya A. Jones, Samuel Barratt Lillie, Alexandra Megan Olson, Alyssa N. Rideg, Kevin J Rizzi, Lanae Victoria Robinson and Hailey Marie Sharp of Williamstown. Stan Devante Martin of Willingboro, Bethany Hope Uhle of Woodbury and Ryan McGarry Woolwich Township.
A.A. Arts & Sciences, Radio, Television & Film
Sarah G. Dolhansky of Blackwood and Christian A. Winchester of Bridgeton. Tyryn Anthony Russell of Clarksboro, Nathanael Francisco of Clayton and Gabriella R. Speakman of Gibbstown. Tyler Richard Estes and Declan S. Lyons of Glassboro. Brielle A. Demers and Nicholas D. Kreh of Mantua. Noah G. Braun of Mullica Hill and Brianna N. Hanson of National Park. Nicholas Townes Frampton, William Kenneth Oberman, Jacob V. Stell, Owen L. Townsend and Kameryn M. Westfield of Pennsville. Sean Michael Andrus of Pilesgrove. Aidan John Fitzpatrick and Christian William Van Mater of Pitman. Shane A. Alfree of Pittsgrove and Jayden Wilkins of Salem. David James Detweiler, Claudia M. Godlewski and Miguel Evan Morgan of Sewell. Christian Paul Johnson of Sicklerville. Joseph Richard DiBernardi and Dylan Charles Gager of Swedesboro. Danielle Alexis Kearse of West Deptford and Samuel Donato Burden of Westville. Jillian Jeanette Frisone, Michael Allen Lignelle and Mhycael Derrick Patterson of Williamstown. Nichole R. Castelli and Caleb A. Humeniuk of Woodbury.
A.A. Arts & Sciences, Social Work
Kayla L. Howard of Camden, David D. Evans of Clayton and Lateesha Dawn Marie Green of Deptford. Brian J. Rodriguez of Gloucester City, Gwyneth M. Darrow of Mullica Hill and Molly E. Coles of Pitman. Roberta Agyeman Boaten and Nichole Lauren Riggio of Sewell. Latifah N. Johnson and Kaitlynn Andrea Peters of Swedesboro. Angelina S. Nicotra of West Deptford and Virginia Grace Cortez of Williamstown. Brianne D. Kennedy and Shakayla Posey of Woodbury.
A.A. Arts & Sciences, Sociology
Delany Spence of Bridgeton and Davia E. Rosario of Ewing. Makeeda Gbassa of Franklinville and Allison N. Gebhart of Monroeville. Sophie Jane Miles and Dragan L. Shisler of Pitman. Christopher Louis Pellegrino of Turnersville and Naiyana Sabb of Williamstown.
A.A. Arts & Sciences, Theater & Drama
Ceilidh Danielle Merk of Merchantville and Rebecca L. Holman of Woodbury Heights.
A.A. Education
Ailisa Levanduski of Bordentown and Lydia K. Hawkins of Burlington. Giulianna J. Sauro of Clayton and Neslyn Y. Sandoval of Deptford. Hayley Colanzi and Paige Leigh Starr of Franklinville. Samantha M. Buck of Logan Township, Pia N. Saughelli of Mount Royal and Lashonda D. Banks of Mullica Hill. Jordan T. Hafto and Hailey Nicole Shaw of Sewell. Shonda D. Bowen and Alexis L. Huaca of Sicklerville. Sydnee Hammer and Vanessa M. Saverase of Turnersville. Taylor M. Maniaci of Vineland, Sheridan Bell of West Deptford and Valerie J. Eisiminger of Westville. Kaitlyn Martin and Kahla M. Sargent of Williamstown. Kristen M. Cade of Woodbury Heights and Rosaria Lucci of Woodstown.
A.A. Health, Physical Education & Recreation
Andrew John Hohman of Sewell and Andrew V. Torney of Turnersville.
A.A.S. Accounting
Sandra Collazo of East Orange and Ashley S. Crist of Pilesgrove. Jacqueline Eastwick of Sicklerville and Christopher M. Depew of Swedesboro. Christine M. Galiffa of Broomall, P.A.
A.A.S. Automotive Technology
Daniel J Matsinger of Bellmawr, Tyler S. Peachey of Cedarville and Christian Colter Lutz of Magnolia. Kyle R. Mason of Millville and Muhammad Usman Khan of Northfield. Justin Brian Griffin of Sewell and Rory Nasir Wood of Somerdale. Micheal Hilton, Justin Hutchinson and James Edward Phillips of West Deptford.
A.A.S. Computer Graphic Arts, Game & Interactive Design
Mason Alexander Springfield of Deptford and Victor Mokienko of Franklinville. Sahar Gottlib, Megan Elizabeth Long and Tiara Victoria Rogers of Glassboro. Nicholas E. Schmitt of Monroeville. Nubriel N. Hausley and Dominic Anthony Otero of Mount Royal. Kailynn Ann Warfield of Newfield. Lauren E. Carbone and Lizette Perez of Sewell. Dashir J. Robertson of Stratford. Gianna M. Bruno, Jonathan Andrew Fischer and Xavier Davonte Jose Holmes of Swedesboro. Anthony Fiordaliso of Turnersville. Onaizah Pan-Oy Fabrigas and Austin J. Schlechter of West Deptford. Benjamin L. Iovino, Shayla Michelle Rullo and Matthew Francis Wible of Williamstown. Brandon J. Magin of Woodbury Heights.
A.A.S. Computer Graphic Arts, Print Design
Alissa D. Avant of Gibbstown and Anthony Sciarrone, Jr. of Magnolia. Perry John Clement of Mantua and Kayla N. Mey of Mullica Hill.
A.A.S. Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Christina M. Hetzell of Bridgeton and Grace Marlene Baillie of Cherry Hill. Kaitlyn H. Hutchinson of Deptford and Gina M. Gorrell of Dorothy. William Horose and Jenna Marie Marchese of Franklinville. Kathryn Elizabeth Risley of Galloway and Zachary Robert Pierce of Glassboro. Madison Misuraco and Kirsten Nicole O'Connor of Marlton. Ashley M. Winkler of Mickleton. Leah A. Frohman of Mays Landing and Jordan Elizabeth Morrell of Medford Lakes. Candice R. Borrell and Amanda Gail Toner of Mullica Hill. Katsiaryna Forsyth and Laura C. Murray of Pitman. Elena Tremasova of Sicklerville and Christine Elizabeth Baker of West Deptford. Myra Lynn Gimbel and Lauren M. Onda of Williamstown.
A.A.S. Digital Marketing
Rachel Anne Hess of Franklinville and Matthew Jared Bates of Monroeville. Casey Hassler of Swedesboro, Lisa Marie Pakela of Turnersville and Tyler Cole Neuhart of West Deptford.
A.A.S. Health Science
Paige Elizabeth Shelton of Atco, Caprisha L. Pollitt of Berlin and Jaime L. Strang of Blackwood. Lucero Cruz Garcia, Catarina E. Nash and Kiersten C. Shea of Bridgeton. Stacey Lynn Weber of Cedarville and Mark S. Mihlebach of Clarksboro. Kylie J. Ambrose, Deja Kimberly DeFrance, Kelley L. Lieberman, Ashley P. McDonald, Mickayla Leeann Perez, Mickayla Leeann Perez, Giselle L. Quiles, Brandon J. Ruiz, Matthew David Sasher, Courtney J. Schaeffer and Christina M. Vattimo-Orth of Clayton. Sharvae Monique Watkins of Clementon and Amanda M. Aydelotte of Collingswood. Kiana M. Alston, Yvonne Candelora and Giovanna Nicole Gentile of Deptford. Alexis M. Campbell of Elmer, Mckynzie Morghan Delaney of Ewan and Mila Touzin of Ewing. Faith Samantha Angelus, Jordyn P. Cudd, Jessica Rose Porch Hartley and Mackenzie Starlyn Williams of Franklinville. Christina E. DiNovi of Gibbstown. Domonique Marie Carter, Cheyney L. Corry, Addie Davis, Shannon E. Gallagher and Laila Muhammad of Glassboro. Rebecca Lauren-Ashley Grubb and Elisha White of Gloucester City. Ashley E. Nwanna of Hackensack. Mackenzie R. Effinger, Brent J. Horsey and GianCarlo Palmieri of Hammonton. Alyssa Marie Corchado, Bridgette L. Dacciaio, Kristina Faye Jackson and Tamira Denise Webster of Lindenwold. Alec T. Emmi and Shawn Michael Lee of Logan Township. Nicole A. Edwards and Kelly M. Grasso of Magnolia. Nichole Marie Ammann, Madalyn P. DaSilva, Kayla Mae Kovalak and Lauren J. Warfield of Malaga. Nada Abdelkarim, Cierra Lynn Graham, Andre' D. Jiles and Lacey Alexis Marlow of Mantua. Jasmine Ote of Millville. Brittany Griffith, Samantha B. Hagerty, Michelle R. Harrison, Selena Francesca Morgan and Sophia Rose Thumlert of Monroeville. Emily P. Champion of Mount Ephraim. Gianna C. Thwaites and Jennifer Jane Williams of Mount Royal. Irvin Oswaldo Cordero, Lauren Kelly Marucci, Stephanie Marie Niroda and Kelsi C. Rodgers of Mullica Hill. Barbara S. Elmore, Sabrina Nichole Haswell and Laura A. Lord of National Park. Lillianna Whiting of Newfield, Serena LaShay Reed of Penns Grove and Jenna L. Smith of Pennsville. Jessica Lynne Hyman and Hannah Parker of Pilesgrove. Abiola M. Abdulkareem, Jessica C. Dodd and Chanel Siani Rockemore of Pine Hill. Lindsay Elaine Darrow, Shaelyn Eckardt, Lauren S. Minuto, Noah Christopher Tamaska and Deanna L. Wiltsey of Pitman. Lewis E. Garwood of Runnemede. Jennifer M. Booker, Michael Chase Cacciacarne, Tiffani L. Carr, Abigail Grace DeMaris, Danielle DiVirgilio, Natalie C. Guarracino, Myles Solis Huggins, Cara M. Landolfi, Andrew David Perri, Morgan Blake Roff and Alessia Domenica Weiner of Sewell. Marrantz Aubain, Bailey Britton, Jennifer Lynn Figueroa, Jennifer Nicole Grossman, Nicole Ashton Mason, Turquoise Reaves, Desiree S. Washington and Jeneane Wiggins of Sicklerville. LaShanda B. Coleman, Melissa Damaris Morales and Jillian K. Pastorino of Somerdale. Iris Y. Heider, Reagan P. Kennedy, Rosalex Montalvo, Nicole M. Smith, Ashley Carmen Taylor Swierk, Rebecca Toner, Amaya Catherine Vedder and Nina R. Vignola of Swedesboro. Lauren Carrozza, Courtney Lynn Doud, Bianca Patricia Fregona, Meghan Michelle Gillies, Elizabeth Moore, Taylor J. Peterson, Jazelle-Grace Digal Taghap and Eva I. Zayas of Turnersville. Kerian Lashay Pierce, Dominique S. Price and Sheila Enid Velez of Vineland. Jordanna L. Bond, Taylor Alexis Griess, Alyssa N. Knauer, Carmelita Victoria Loatman, Mary M. Osei, Michelle A. Poloney and Alfredo Quinones of Wenonah. Keith Gerard Balolong Bambalan, Kylie Fair and Carolanne Wileczek of West Deptford. Victoria Mary Burgos of Westville and Paige Elizabeth Fox of Wildwood. Julia Nicole Bermudez, Kacey Lyn Brown, Lauren M. Canzanese, Serena C. Christopher, Miranda Alexis Dezii, Griselda Garcia, Shynice Anya Garcia, Courtney M. Grim, Joanna A Guldin, Maria J. Guldin, Victoria E. Lemons, Isabelle B. Manaytay, Ciara R. Marotta, Miriam Iris Ramirez, Alexander J. Rossi, Ariel Sharpe, Ciara C. Small, Rebecca L. VanDexter, Joanae Wallace, Taylor L. Wilks and Nakida M. Williams of Williamstown. Anisa L. De Jesus of Woodbury, Taylor Evelyn Sinclair of Woodstown and Emily Hatton of Woolwich Township. Monique N. Johnson of Philadelphia, P.A.
A.A.S. Law Enforcement
Carmen Rabottino of Mullica Hill and Frank Anthony Piccioni of Sewell. Woodrow Edward Swanson of San Antonia, T.X.
A.A.S. Nuclear Medicine Technology
Chelsea Cierra Moffa of Deptford, Alexandra DeLeo of National Park and Alyssa Madison Bittner of Stratford. Jenna Leanne Winterbottom and Julia C. Winterbottom of Turnersville. Olga Hewel and Nina Lynn Schober of West Deptford.
A.A.S. Paralegal
Vernetta Louise Ramsey of Millville, Denni D. Lockman-Stoms of Pitman and Pamela A. Romanowski of Sewell. Megan O'Connell of Turnersville and Taylor A. Gamble of Villas. Alena Broshchan of Vineland, Tara Dougherty of Williamstown and Becca Kennedy of Woodbury.
A.A.S. Physical Therapist Assistant
Jaimie L. Richards of Bellmawr, Michael Rettig of Glassboro and Jennifer L. Rybacki of Haddonfield. Nancy A Florczynski of Hammonton, Angela Lena Zanghi of Milmay and Nicole A. Gaboda of Minotola. Taylor V. Kohr of Ocean City, Daniel W. O'Connor of Runnemede and John Michael Delloso of Sewell. Kyle J. Nelms and Michael S. Pollastrelli of Williamstown. Lauren Grace Newmyer of Philadelphia, P.A.
A.A.S. Process Technology
Frank Battaglia, V of Deptford and Wendy R. Carter of Lidenwold. Ethan D. Collier and Jared W. Redmond of Logan Township. Wesley N. Allen of Mount Laurel. Anthony O. Albaladejo, Anthony F. Morina and Paul Luxamy Xayasane of Paulsboro. Michael J. Primavera of Sewell, Lloyd J. Lewis of Sicklerville, Rosario V. Marino of Swedesboro and Dean Mark Campbell of Woolwich Township. Jonathan T. Kester of Brookhaven, P.A.
A.A.S. Surveying Engineering Technologies
Chelsey M. Cooke and Nicholas L. Cooke of Marlton. Ryan M. Ponzio of Millstone Township.
A.S. Arts & Sciences
Caitlin Teresa Fraticelli, Nova M. Scafide and Anthony J. Treger of Blackwood. Krisha Darji, Gianna M. McIntyre, Eric R. Rueblinger and Christopher Jerome VanWell of Deptford. Maranda M. Fuscia, Morgan Rossi and Ashley Rose Stroh of Franklinville. Jenna Peel of Gibbstown. Amaya Tyjae Gregg and Logan F. Healy of Glassboro. Joshua T. Twyford of Gloucester City. Christopher Wayne Barts and Edward C. Sulzner of Hammonton. Deanna Dilchand of Mantua, Julia Ricci of Moorestown, Keivida Annetta Rountree of Mount Ephraim and Brenna Ann Sweeney of Mount Royal. Jane Marie Cavallaro, Faraz Khan and Hannah Kuleba of Mullica Hill. Rachel M. Ramos of Newfield and Niketia L. Walker of Pilesgrove. Daniel Ammerman, Lauren R. Cuccinello, Dakota S. David, Umali Patel and Xander Takada of Sewell. Micah Loman of Sicklerville and Rachel A. Richards of Somerdale. Kelly A. Lupton and Brianna Thomas of Swedesboro. Emily E. Custer, Tiana Christina Harris and Samantha Catherine Weaver of Turnersville. Liliana Juarez-Corona of Vineland. Brooke Cortese and Matthew T. Holcombe of West Deptford. Alyssa Marie Hopkins of Westville. Dennis Chambers, Amy Destiny Elton, KBN Islam, Tulika Khanna, Edith M. Kreuzer, Kamiliah I. Lahrmer, Macenzie Amber Long, Elizabeth Miller, Catherine Marie Palmo, Darryl Isaiah Pitt and Sonia Sabu of Williamstown. Isaac J. White of Woodbury.
A.S. Biology
Nikolas J Leventis and Jacob J. Piersa of Deptford. Israt Jashim of Lindenwold, Haley J. Blackman of Malaga and Isabella Inostroza of Paulsboro. Noelle M. Gasper, Mary C. Hearn, Kaitlyn V. Insana and Justin S. Luu of Sewell. Kaitlin M. Dominach of Somerdale and Rosalind L. Moore of West Deptford. Amy L. Andreacchio, Janiya S Fleuranvil, Tiffany M. Latshaw and Hannah L. Vesper of Williamstown.
A.S. Biology, Bioscience Technologies
Aaron Spatafore of Franklinville and Rejina Merritt of Paulsboro. Aleem Brown and Justin L. Schaub of Williamstown.
A.S. Business Administration
Lila C. McHale of Audubon and Evan Walter Simonetti of Barrington. Vincent J. Melfi and Stephen R. Piccolo of Bellmawr. Oliver K. Frazeur and Robert C Mansfield of Blackwood. Ryan T. McDermott of Bridgeton and Sean P. Tyler of Cherry Hill. Erick Castelan and Stephanie A. Montanus of Clayton. Catherine E. Garvey of Clementon. Tyler William Ashman, Alessa L. Egan, Michael N. Glinos, Kaitlyn Alexa Johnson, Dana M. Sader and Payton A. Tenerelli of Deptford. Sandra Collazo of East Orange. Jacob Bruno, Luke W. Carione, Derrick A. Fugaro and Matthew Watson of Franklinville. Geno J. Duca of Gibbstown. Dalton R. Beato, Michael A. Cosentino, Reaghan E. Mulch, Christopher D. Quinn, Cody Shute, Brandon Stahl and Benjamin McCoy Vaughan of Glassboro. Anthony J. O'Donnell and Jacob Ezequiel Rodriguez of Hammonton. Laura M. Cavallaro, Adam Heider and Christina Lynn West of Logan Township. Megan Kindig of Magnolia. Alexis Kay Conway, Krystal A. Davis, Ryan P. Hart, Nicholas Nocella, Alexandra G. Poole, Tanairy Rodriguez and Jessica Leigh Simpkins of Mantua. Lyn Sattazahn of Marmora and Anthony Digiamberardino of Medford. Devin Thomas Flocke, Patrick Harrison McHenry, Riley A. McNelia and David A. Simon of Mickleton. Sierra Marie Moore of Millville and Emily Faustino of Monroeville. Joseph David Antonelli, Johnna Averona, Devin T. Berry, Gianna Marie Gussen, Delia Muscarella and Alexis A. Uhorchuk of Mullica Hill. Korrigan J. Binas of National Park and Jaime Kelly of Newfield. Syreeta Larae Harden and Gerald James O'Leary of Paulsboro. Nicole K. Luzzo of Pilesgrove. Michael C. Black and James McGonagle, Jr. of Pine Hill. Sarah Alexis Olson of Pitman. Everett J. Brogen, Jonathan D. Kenny, Catherine Elizabeth Tallman and Curtis Thomas of Pittsgrove. Iris I. Guzman of Prospect Park. Brandon J. Banks, Antonia Nicole Brunetti, Jessica Marie Byrne, Brooke E. Cooper, Giuseppe A. Cusumano, David N. DelRossi, Heather Corinne Durante, Eric, Jonathan Fernee, Janine V. Gall, Marc Germain, John Hess, Zainab Khalid, Saban Kuscu, Sara Jean Marczely, Matthew J. Marinari, Immanuel Magdy Mayger, Gianna Filomena Micolucci, Bernard J Moran, Paul J. Pettit and Kristian J. Soriano of Sewell. Shanecia Imoni Peets of Sicklerville. Serhii V. Buhaievskyi, Janice A. Cipolloni, Michael A. Giacomucci, Kylie B. Huntley, Zachary W. Jones, Brigit Kuzmich, Ryan Martz, Madison V. Pryce and Joseph Robert Sheldon of Swedesboro. Ryan Allen Ayres of Titusville and Seth J. Bohler of Tom’s River. Taylor Marie Dargenzio, Dylan L. Dlug, Brett C. Fleming, David J. Lee, Jeanine E. Morrow, Matthew Reilly, Alanna Michelle Sabo, Jeffrey A. Salamoni, Marco Santos and Brett Waters of Turnersville. Andrew T. Cullinane of Vineland. Tyler T. Callaway, Brandon Dolbow, Philipp Adan Eimer, Cameron Joseph Kukral, Samuel O. Mensah, Mya C. Mills and Victoria L. Wood of Wenonah. Quincy T. Benbow, Jennifer A. Czech, Kristen Nitschke, Maxwell Jacob Phillips, Frank Salvatore and Kelly Lynn VanFossen of West Deptford. Lucia B. DeMeo, Christian, Brandon Gillespie, Jacalyn R. Herzalla, Alex C. Mailley, Melissa Leigh Martin, Timothy P. McVey, Amber Lynn Taylor and Matthew I. Taylor of Westville. Rocco Salvatore Amato, Jessica C. Bohanon, Zachary T. Bradel-Puglia, Michael Cannon, Erin Fiona Carson, Anthony W. Citrino, Daniel A. Coffey, Travis E. Cordano, Bryce David Engler, Christian Daniel Farrell, Mark Stephen Gordon, Emily A. Horcher, Tyree Ivory, Stephen Alexander McKennon, Ryan Quigley, Isaiah C. Randall, Michael D. Seaman, Brenna Maria Walsh and Austin N. Wuest of Williamstown. Christian J. Calloway, Rya Mae L. Lopinac, Angelamarie Bautro Schofield and Ryan J. Toole of Woodbury. Joshua P. Orgera of Woodbury Heights. Zachary J. Conrad and Dylen Jacob of Woolwich Township. Dinh Bao Lam of Philadelphia, P.A.
A.S. Chemistry, Pre-Pharm D
Jai'din A. Barber of Malaga and Matthew Joseph Lipka of Swedesboro.
A.S. Computer Information Systems
John A. Stires of Blackwood, Michael Klein of Cape May Courthouse and Timothy L. Fortner of Clayton. Marie Otero of Glassboro and Nicholas J. Fuhrmeister of Mullica Hill. Kyler Phillips of Sewell, Daniel R. Cora of Williamstown and Abigail F. Leypoldt of Woodstown.
A.S. Computer Science
Christopher J. Shields of Carneys Point. Jamilah A. Davis and Brandon Sonny Painter of Deptford. Kaylee Elaine Smallets and Alexander I. Volz-Price of Franklinville. Alizsa R Johnson of Glassboro, Brian M. Penot, Jr. of Logan Township and Kevin Veasey of Mantua. Brian Michael Padgett of Mullica Hill, Vincent L. Corradetti of Paulsboro, Paul Patrick Brooks of Sewell and Zachary S. Dominek of Sicklerville. Austin J. Belvin and Chandler S. Rile of Turnersville. Lillian Rose Fidell, Phillip John Fidell and Christopher W. White of West Deptford. Morgan L. Wermuth of Westville. Bryan C. Buffington, Nicholas Steven Madero and Andy Van Pham of Williamstown. Nicholas M. Rossett of Woodbury, Ian E. Stetser of Woodbury Heights and Avery M. Romano of Woolwich Township.
A.S. Criminal Justice
Sean Ryan of Bellmawr. Shane W. Archambo, Karelys M. Cruz-Bermudez and Anthony P. Fleming of Blackwood. Hannah Rose Shute of Collingswood, Joy Micheal Allaband of Elmer and Kyle Chaput of Erial. Asia C. Boone of Franklin Park and Stacey Erin Underwood of Franklinville. Victoria J. Butler and Jaime N. Canning of Gibbstown. Dabria C. Rowe, Eduardo Ruiz and John Lawrence Sullivan, IV of Glassboro. Daniel Edward Collins of Hammonton. Karina Caban-Rios and Chyna Lorraine Coleman of Lindenwold. Ryan Donald Ondo of Logan Township, Griffin M. Rego of Mantua and Shawn R. Dougherty of Mickleton. Thomas E. Hiles and Gemel Tutu of Millville. Margaret L. Benz and Michael James Visalli of Monroeville. Brenden Eric Hull, Connor William Klug, Diane Primerano and Ethan E. Selb of Mullica Hill. Joshua R. Biener and Brian J. Zimmer of Newfield. Sheila M. Albaladejo and Wilberto L. Aponte of Paulsboro. Joseph Evor Olson of Pedricktown, Tyler Ryan Malinoski of Pennsauken, Lauren Conrad of Pilesgrove and Jazmyne Jones of Pine Hill. Brenna Shirley Darrow and Amber M. Spence of Pitman. Shane Joseph Martin of Pittsgrove and De'Ania A. Davenport-White of Salem. Arianna Dolce Aquino, Gabriella Nicole DeLisi, Christopher R. Landolfi, Francesca Grace Potorti, Shayla A. Rosario and Makayla J. Rossi of Sewell. Mellina M. Santos of Sicklerville. Evan D. Cancglin, Joshua B. Carr and Anthone Cuyler Lewis of Swedesboro. Leonel I. Arteaga, Kaitlyn A. Getty, Brielle Nicole St. Clair and Sydney Wirt of Turnersville. Alicia M. Basile, Kaila A. Roman and Gemel Tutu of Vineland. Christian Michael Trappanese of Voorhees, Joshua M. Poe-Cerdan of Wenonah and Eric Rangel of West Berlin. Hallie Marie Fox and Tyler William Lopez of West Deptford. Alex S. Dias Liebold, Stephanie Patricia Newkirk, Katie M. Snyder and Jordan L. Young of Westville. Luke M. Bartasius, Amanda S. Borelli, Mikayla Calvello, Dennis E. Campbell, Jeremy Fleming, Paige A. Friel, Jordynne Elizabeth Rose Jester, Dylan Michael Lower, Alyssa Lee Meglino, David A. Pira, Jonathan Dontey Ramirez and Tyler W. Rudolph of Williamstown. Jessica I. Cordero, Danielle L. Crawford and Amanda M. Murtagh of Woodbury.
A.S. Education
Carli A. Thomas of Annandale. Amanda Lee Hill and Donna Leigh Keane of Clayton. Christina Marie Wynne of Clementon. Augustus Orion Cerceo and Jessica Walsh of Collingswood. Hannah Morgan Broomall, Brielle Ciancaglini and Alicia M. Maldonado of Deptford. Meaghan G. English of Elmer and Briana L. Price of Erial. Jasmine M. Campbell, Cecilia Desimone, Julianna Marie Sbrana and Cecilia Ann Venticinque of Franklinville. Sierra Joy Highley, Gianna Introna and Camryn T. Manero of Glassboro. Cecilia Angelica Aguina of Hammonton, Leidy M. Bonilla of Lindenwold and Samantha L Kosche of Magnolia. Shyanne A. Snead of Malaga, Mykaela G. Murray of Mickleton and Olivia Marie Barney of Mount Ephraim. Amelia M. Alberici, Karla Barriga and Sarah Elizabeth DeAngelo of Mullica Hill. Hannah R. Kehoe and Ivy S. Rhoads of Pitman. Briana Joanne Eshelman, Gionna Marie Gilbert and Erica J. Rizzo of Sewell. Chanell M. Hamilton and Taylor Danielle Mahoney of Swedesboro. Kayley Jean Andrews, Colin Drewry and Alyssa Carol Kassin of Turnersville. Veronica R. Dicrecchio-Ulrich and Jenna Carissa Janco of Voorhees. Deanna Michelle Elkin of Waterford Works and Devon Sydney Moss of Wenonah. Haven L. Allen, Brianna Lynn Anderson, Krislyn L. Cassidy, Alli I. Horn, Matthew Alexander Miles, Gabriella A. Schultz and Madelyn Marie Shivers of West Deptford. Kylie Elizabeth Abriola, Hailey E. Laycock, Isabella M. Mevoli and Shellbie D. Yard of Williamstown. Emily Elizabeth Kupsey of Woolwich Township and Athena Alexis Legates of Thompson, P.A.
A.S. Engineering Science
Michael Dean Harper of Barnegat, Mohd Kenan Shaik Yousef of Blackwood and Timothy L. Estlow of Cape May Courthouse. Joseph L. Buthusiem of Collingswood, Nicholas Giordano of Franklinville and Gwynna H. Crawford of Glassboro. Edward Ryan Coyle of Haddon Township and Jonathan James Ladner of Mantua. Vasilios G Kappatos of Mount Ephraim, Noah John Giordano of Newfield and Jose Martinez of Pedricktown. Tyler James Baer, Anna R. E. Kennedy and Kyle W. Pickel of Pitman. Joshua S. Lloyd of Pittsgrove. Nicholas Cella and Michael F. Houck of Sewell. Ronan C. Harkins and Ryan N. Rorick of Swedesboro. Stefano A. Sferra of Turnersville, Thai D. Ho of Voorhees and Alexandra M. Tatem of Wenonah. Gina M. Williams and Garrett C. Young of Williamstown.
A.S. Environmental Science
Gretchen E. Gross of Pitman, Dylan Lowell Farinaccio of Vineland and Antoinette Frances Raso of West Deptford.
A.S. Equine Science
Victoria Eleanor Pietrak of Franklinville and Emily K. Sorey of Monroeville. Phoebe R. Coles of Pitman and Bailey Grace Malsbury of West Deptford.
A.S. Equine Science, Pre-Veterinary Medicine
Anastasia Arlene Kalogridis of Blackwood and Colleen Allison Doyle of Mullica Hill. Brittany Jean Baban of Sewell and Eva E. Molloy of Swedesboro. Ashton Taylor Paladino and Annaka D. Roque of Williamstown.
A.S. Exercise Science
Ave' Buonpastore of Blackwood, Sky V. Glenn of Franklinville and Dylan A. DiPatri of Glassboro. Jacob Charles Maska of National Park and Kevvieyonne T. Alexander of Pennsauken. Bryan J. Starner of Penns Grove and Lauren M. Painter of Pilesgrove. Alexander J. Christoff of Salem and William Kenneth Constans of Sewell. Eric J. Reckard of Sicklerville and Rebecca Jean Capaldo of Somerdale. Liam A. Anderson, Cora L. Galanti and Miletta K. Storchevaya of Swedesboro. John D. Billings of Voorhees and Kevin P. Nebel of Wenonah. Anthony J. Clark of Williamstown, Cristian Navas of Woodbury and Sarina D. Watson of Woodstown.
A.S. Health, Physical Education & Recreation
Todd A. Sliwecki of Galloway and Francesco Sabino Fazzolari of Glassboro. Shayne Christopher Rechner of Mount Royal and Angel A. Cespedes of Passaic. Ryan T. Gray and Howard J. Herrmann of Pennsville. Antonio J. Covington of Pittsgrove and Mark Richard Meyer of Sewell. Angelo T. DeAngelis and Sabrina J. Finneran of Turnersville. Joseph F. Sauers of West Berlin, Sean William Myers of West Deptford and Taylor M. Divito of Williamstown.
A.S. Human Development, Special Education
Devanie M. Mango of Clarksboro.
A.S. Human Resource Management
Allison Grace Williams of Audubon, Lisa A. Jackson of Pitman and Crystal A. Webb of Sewell. Tanya R. Mullen and Ben Wilson of Swedesboro. Miriam K. CraigVenti of West Deptford, Nicholas Gerstle of Williamstown and Shania Denise Moore of Woodbury.
A.S. Marine Science
Cooper James Delowery of Newfield and Robyn J. Banger of Pennsville. Jennifer Elizabeth Kelly of Stratford, Alyssa Nicole O'Hala of West Deptford and Taylor Ann Seward of Westville.
A.S. Mathematics
Kimberly Juliana Moss of Clayton, Arshtegh Pannun of Deptford and Ryan James Hastings of Glassboro. Brenden M. Caggia of Monroeville and Anna R. E. Kennedy of Pitman. Grace E. McCunney of Swedesboro, Max A. Keegan Williamstown and Israr D. Nawaz of Woodbury.
A.S. Nursing
Maura A. Conaghan of Barrington. Angela Calima Corpuz and Amber L. Powell of Blackwood. Sydnie Morgan DeRosa of Bridgeton, Samema Jantue Abdullah of Camden and Sara M. Evans of Cherry Hill. Danica C. Jovanovic of Clarksboro and Kelsey Elizabeth Ruggero of Clayton. Danielle Alexys Cabey, Rachel Dawn Gunderson and Jarrett T. Ligameri of Deptford. Desiree L. Cooper of Egg Harbor Township and Jacklyn A. Wriggins of Elmer. Anissa Marie Ferrer and Tracy L. Kendig of Erial. Katie Diana Caveng, Christina Marie Formica, Kelsea Keenan and Krystal Volpe of Franklinville. Amanda C. Miraglia and Bridget L. Pagnoni of Glassboro. Alyssa P. Spaulding of Hammonton, Erica Dent of Lindenwold and Samantha L. Sobieski of Logan Township. Vincent Robert Franceschini, Julia M. Hoffman and Carly Sennett of Mantua. Carina Veronica Gittens of Mays Landing and Samantha A. Mastracchio of Monroeville. Giana M. DiSario of Mount Ephraim and Jordyn Alyss Zima of Mount Royal. Chloe Elyse Simcox and David Charles Simcox of Mullica Hill. Dalia A. Ampiah and Kimberly I. Johnson of Pennsauken. Erica L. Valent and Alexander J Wenner of Pitman. Christine A. Longo of Pittsgrove, Giavonna Emma Cerminaro of Runnemede and Emily J. Hemple of Salem. Charlotte-Jo D. Bernardo, Adam Bonomo, Nicole L. Hice and Daniel William Lynam of Sewell. Zion Nehemiah Hayes, Christie A. Langston, Veronica L. Sturgis and Adaobi O. Udunni of Sicklerville. Melissa M. Hatt and Ana Laura Ibarra of Swedesboro. Jeremy R. McVey of Turnersville. Brooke Danielle Antonelli and Shawn L. Peacher of Vineland. William D. Havensfrazier of West Berlin. Craig W. Deaner, Karen E. Langjahr and Danielle Alexsandra Rivera of West Deptford. Jaquelyne Nicole Booher of Westville. Teresa L. Blasscyk, Lukasz Dudek, Mariel Alejandra Enriquez, Christine N. Jilinski, Victoria C. Joyce, Theresa Anne Mercer-Bennett, Taylor C. Passero, Monica Ruger, Angelica Staffieri and Alanaah Moneau Wilson of Williamstown. Sara J. Kidd of Woodbury.
Paralegal Certificate
Darline Frances Bennett of Alloway and Samantha S. Jones of Blackwood. Lydia Grace Houze of Mullica Hill, Margaret Anne Tobey of Sewell and Milissa A. Wechter of West Deptford.
