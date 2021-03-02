 Skip to main content
Rowan College of South Jersey announces return to in-person learning in fall
Rowan College of South Jersey announces return to in-person learning in fall

Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland campus

Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus in Vineland.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

VINELAND — After moving a majority of classes online for the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rowan College of South Jersey announced Tuesday that on-campus instruction would resume at both its Cumberland and Gloucester county campuses in the fall.

The community college will offer four academic delivery styles to students: on-campus, hybrid, live online and traditional online.

“As the cold days of winter come to an end and spring approaches, the anticipation of warm weather and vaccinations offers us hope for brighter days ahead,” said college President Frederick Keating. “I am excited at the prospect of bringing students back on campus this fall. Looking to the future with expectation and optimism provides us all with a much-needed boost, particularly as we look to return to normal, daily life.”

For the summer months, RCSJ courses will remain online (live online and traditional) as the Gloucester campus continues to host one of the state’s mega vaccination sites.

For more information about RCSJ fall class offerings, programs and how to apply, visit RCSJ.edu/Enroll.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

