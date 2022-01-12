Rowan College at Burlington County releases annual report as tarot deck

During times of uncertainty, turn to the cards.

That's what Rowan College at Burlington County did with its annual report. Instead of a stuffy paper, the college released its yearly summary in the form of a tarot deck.

The 31-card deck — a reference to the college's "3+1" degree program — features digital illustrations highlighting the students, faculty, alumni and events that made up the 2020-21 academic year.

In years past, the college's marketing team has sought to reimagine what an annual report can be. They've produced a magazine, a calendar and even a newspaper with a comic strip, but this disruptive year needed a report to match.

"When we started brainstorming ideas for this annual report, we knew we had to think outside the box for many reasons," RCBC President Michael A. Cioce said in a news release. "It was a pandemic year, for one. But it was also a time during which everyone around us was reflecting on their choices, their lifestyles and their places in the world."

"We wanted to do something inspiring," he said. "This deck showcases the myriad ways people from varying backgrounds come together on our campuses to learn, evolve and grow."