Richard A. Williams, Rowan diversity officer, and mentor to many, dies at 75

Julie Peterson, Rowan's current director of student enrichment and family connections, said, "Things were different when he was here."

Williams changed things largely by getting involved. Among other things, he joined the executive board of the Black Coalition, became an adviser to the Black Cultural League, participated in the Dr. Harley E. Flack student mentoring program and chaired the Black History Month committee.

"He was instrumental in bringing people to Rowan," said former colleague Julie Mallory, "and he was instrumental in keeping them there."

Born Jan. 15, 1946, and raised in Trenton, Williams graduated from Trenton Central High School in 1963 and earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Lincoln University in 1967 and a master's degree in education and counseling from Trenton State College, now The College of New Jersey, in 1974.

He married Yvonne Lane Dyke in 1968, and they had sons Darren and Brian and daughter Gayle. His daughter died in 1991, and his wife died in 2013.

Williams worked first at Bloomfield College in North Jersey from 1971-78. There, he developed an educational opportunity fund and a support system for students of color that included tutoring, financial aid and counseling.