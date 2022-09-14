Retired judge Mendez joins Stockton's Hughes Center as contributing analyst

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Retired Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez has joined the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University as a senior contributing analyst.

Mendez will produce written analyses and columns on important issues, according to a news release from the school. Those pieces will be published online and be offered to New Jersey news outlets.

He also will lead discussions with students of all majors and mentor those studying pre-law and interested in a legal career, Stockton said Wednesday.

“The most important part of this for me is to work with and to inspire Stockton students,” said Mendez, who retired from the judiciary March 1. “I want them to see how legal issues affect so many areas of the lives and careers of people, and not just lawyers.”

Mendez also will participate in public programs and panel discussions aimed at enlightening students, faculty and South Jersey residents about trends and issues affecting government, the law and society, Stockton said.

“In a time of social change and volatility, as we’re in today, we are pleased to have an experienced leader like Judge Mendez at Stockton to offer ethical and insightful guidance to our community,” Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said.

Mendez brings to Stockton decades of work in the law field.

He received his Juris Doctor degree from Rutgers School of Law-Camden, becoming a member of the New Jersey Bar in 1981.

Mendez's judicial career began in 2002, when he was appointed as a Superior Court judge in Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties. In 2005, he was named presiding judge of the vicinage's family court, Stockton said.

In 2011, Mendez was named assignment judge, a vicinage's top rank, for Atlantic and Cape May counties, a seat he held until he retired in March.

A courtroom in the Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County is named in his honor.