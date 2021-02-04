Rescheduled Atlantic City school board meeting now canceled due to improper notice

ATLANTIC CITY — A rescheduled school board meeting that was supposed to take place Thursday evening was canceled, according to a memo to board members from the school board attorney and obtained by The Press.
Atlantic City school Solicitor Tracey Riley told board members in the memo Thursday afternoon that the meeting notice was not posted on the bulletin board of the Citi Center building as required by the state’s Open Public Meetings Act.
Board President Shay Steele was not immediately available to comment.
New Jersey meeting laws require that public bodies provide 48 hours' advance written notice of a meeting “giving the time, date, location, to the extent known, the agenda of any regular, special or rescheduled meeting.”
The notice should be prominently posted in at least one public place reserved for similar announcements, delivered to at least two public newspapers designated to receive such notices, and filed with the city clerk.
The public notice appeared in Tuesday's edition of The Press of Atlantic City but apparently was not posted in the district board office at the Citi Center building on Atlantic Avenue.
The Atlantic City Board of Education was to vote on canceling the district superintendent search Thursday. This meeting was rescheduled from last month due to a lack of quorum.
The agenda, which was posted on the district website Thursday morning, included the regular agenda from the Jan. 26 meeting, including an executive session to discuss the residency of board member Farook Hossain, as well as the new resolution to cancel the superintendent search.
The district’s current superintendent, Barry Caldwell, said the resolution has not changed his plans to retire.
“My plans have not changed. I am retiring. The board has made a decision with respect to the search,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell submitted his letter of retirement to the board last spring, and since then the district has undertaken a superintendent search with the assistance of Gary McCartney, Atlantic City’s former state monitor appointed in 2015 by Gov. Chris Christie.
The resolution invokes the Doctrine of Necessity, allowing board members with conflicts of interest to vote on the matter. Those board members are Steele, Vice President Patricia Bailey, Ruth Byard, Walter Johnson and Albert Herbert, all of whom have family members employed by the district.
To contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.