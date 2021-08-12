 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report finds parents want masks for unvaccinated in schools, but debate at local school boards continues
0 comments
top story

Report finds parents want masks for unvaccinated in schools, but debate at local school boards continues

{{featured_button_text}}
nws_Margateschool gallery

Masks and safety precautions were in effect due to the coronavirus as parents drop off students for the first day at the William H. Ross School in Margate in September 2020.

 Kristian Gonyea, for The Press

Dr. Andi Shane will be the first to admit there are still too many unknowns about how COVID-19 manifests itself inside a child but she's certain cases in the younger population are trending in the wrong direction. Hospitals across the United States are reporting caring for more and more children in their intensive care units as the delta variant continues to spread.

A new report from the national nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation says most parents are in favor of masks for unvaccinated students and staff, but don't want their schools to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine.

The report, released Wednesday, states that "more than six in ten (63%) of all parents of children who attend school think their child’s school should require unvaccinated students and staff to wear masks at school, although most Republican parents (69%) oppose such a requirement and parents of unvaccinated children are evenly divided."

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy mandated all students, staff and visitors at all primary, elementary and secondary schools wear masks for the start of the 2021-22 school year, regardless of vaccination status. The decision came as the number of new positive COVID-19 cases in the state and nationwide continues to climb.

The issue is being debated at school board meetings across the state. Last week, the Hammonton Board of Education had a bevy of parents who came out against masks for students. At the time, prior to the governor's mask announcement, the district was preparing to open with a mask-optional policy. That was reversed by the governor's executive order.

On Tuesday, the Egg Harbor Township Board of Education also heard from parents who were against mandating students wear masks, stating it should be a parental decision. While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stands by the efficacy of masks in preventing the spread of COVID-19, parents have expressed concerns over the social and emotional impacts of masking children, especially for those with developmental delays or in special education programs. 

“It is an infringement upon our rights to our children, and it’s our duty to protect our children’s health, safety and well-being,” parent Stardust Santiago told the Egg Harbor Township school board Tuesday.

Board President Pete Castellano said the district was following the governor’s executive order and that failure to comply with the order could result in loss of state funding and ethics violations for the district.

“At the end of the day, there is an executive order. It is law,” Superintendent Kim Gruccio said.

Castellano added he believes the governor’s mandate is in the best interest of the students.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“And that’s what we’re here for. We’re here for students,” Castellano said.

Board member Terre Alabarda asked the board to consider drafting a resolution asking for a regional approach to mask mandates based on how the county is faring in terms of COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, Atlantic County moved into the “high” level of community transmission, according to the CDC’s COVID-19 data tracker. The county has been in the "substantial" category since last month when, as of July 28, the tracker showed a 28% increase in new COVID-19 cases in the past week (about 62 per 100,000 people).

The CDC recommends that vaccinated residents in counties with substantial or high levels of community transmission — meaning places with more than 50 new cases per 100,000 residents — continue to wear masks indoors. In addition, the CDC guidance issued last month said all students and staff in K-12 schools should also be masked due to the current spread of COVID-19.

As of Aug. 9, the tracker shows a 39% increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Atlantic County over seven days, up to 270, or about 102 per 100,000 residents.

New Jersey reported 1,569 new positive PCR tests and 536 new positive antigen tests, as well as six new COVID-related deaths Wednesday, the highest daily case count of the coronavirus since early May. The rate of transmission has been slowly declining over the last two weeks to 1.32.

To date, 920,268 New Jersey residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. In New Jersey, 2.6% of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 have died. To date, there have been 23,945 confirmed COVID-related deaths, the majority of which have occurred in people ages 80 and older.

Atlantic County reported 38 new positive COVID-19 cases in residents ages 2 to 79. There were seven new cases in Egg Harbor Township, six in Galloway Township, five in Hamilton Township, four each in Brigantine and Linwood, two each in Buena Vista Township and Mullica Township, and one each in Atlantic City, Egg Harbor City, Estell Manor, Hammonton, Margate, Northfield, Pleasantville and Somers Point. There was one reported death in Margate.

While the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to grow across the nation due to the more contagious delta variant, the cases are mostly among the unvaccinated. Instances of COVID-19 in children have also increased over the past few weeks, with 94,000 new cases nationwide of those 17 and younger reported by the American Association of Pediatrics on Aug. 5. The AAP notes that children are far less likely to become severely ill or die from the virus, but "there is an urgent need to collect more data on longer-term impacts of the pandemic on children."

Egg Harbor Township is still convening its pandemic response team meetings and will hold a Back to School Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the high school auditorium to share plans and hear feedback on the start of the next school year.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

San Francisco to require vaccination proof indoors

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. After seven years at The Current and Gazette newspapers, I joined The Press in 2015. I currently cover education.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News