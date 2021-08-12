Report finds parents want masks for unvaccinated in schools, but debate at local school boards continues

A new report from the national nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation says most parents are in favor of masks for unvaccinated students and staff, but don't want their schools to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine.
The report, released Wednesday, states that "more than six in ten (63%) of all parents of children who attend school think their child’s school should require unvaccinated students and staff to wear masks at school, although most Republican parents (69%) oppose such a requirement and parents of unvaccinated children are evenly divided."
In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy mandated all students, staff and visitors at all primary, elementary and secondary schools wear masks for the start of the 2021-22 school year, regardless of vaccination status. The decision came as the number of new positive COVID-19 cases in the state and nationwide continues to climb.
The issue is being debated at school board meetings across the state. Last week, the Hammonton Board of Education had a bevy of parents who came out against masks for students. At the time, prior to the governor's mask announcement, the district was preparing to open with a mask-optional policy. That was reversed by the governor's executive order.
On Tuesday, the Egg Harbor Township Board of Education also heard from parents who were against mandating students wear masks, stating it should be a parental decision. While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stands by the efficacy of masks in preventing the spread of COVID-19, parents have expressed concerns over the social and emotional impacts of masking children, especially for those with developmental delays or in special education programs.
“It is an infringement upon our rights to our children, and it’s our duty to protect our children’s health, safety and well-being,” parent Stardust Santiago told the Egg Harbor Township school board Tuesday.
Board President Pete Castellano said the district was following the governor’s executive order and that failure to comply with the order could result in loss of state funding and ethics violations for the district.
“At the end of the day, there is an executive order. It is law,” Superintendent Kim Gruccio said.
Castellano added he believes the governor’s mandate is in the best interest of the students.
“And that’s what we’re here for. We’re here for students,” Castellano said.
Board member Terre Alabarda asked the board to consider drafting a resolution asking for a regional approach to mask mandates based on how the county is faring in terms of COVID-19 cases.
On Wednesday, Atlantic County moved into the “high” level of community transmission, according to the CDC’s COVID-19 data tracker. The county has been in the "substantial" category since last month when, as of July 28, the tracker showed a 28% increase in new COVID-19 cases in the past week (about 62 per 100,000 people).
The CDC recommends that vaccinated residents in counties with substantial or high levels of community transmission — meaning places with more than 50 new cases per 100,000 residents — continue to wear masks indoors. In addition, the CDC guidance issued last month said all students and staff in K-12 schools should also be masked due to the current spread of COVID-19.
As of Aug. 9, the tracker shows a 39% increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Atlantic County over seven days, up to 270, or about 102 per 100,000 residents.
New Jersey reported 1,569 new positive PCR tests and 536 new positive antigen tests, as well as six new COVID-related deaths Wednesday, the highest daily case count of the coronavirus since early May. The rate of transmission has been slowly declining over the last two weeks to 1.32.
To date, 920,268 New Jersey residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. In New Jersey, 2.6% of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 have died. To date, there have been 23,945 confirmed COVID-related deaths, the majority of which have occurred in people ages 80 and older.
Atlantic County reported 38 new positive COVID-19 cases in residents ages 2 to 79. There were seven new cases in Egg Harbor Township, six in Galloway Township, five in Hamilton Township, four each in Brigantine and Linwood, two each in Buena Vista Township and Mullica Township, and one each in Atlantic City, Egg Harbor City, Estell Manor, Hammonton, Margate, Northfield, Pleasantville and Somers Point. There was one reported death in Margate.
While the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to grow across the nation due to the more contagious delta variant, the cases are mostly among the unvaccinated. Instances of COVID-19 in children have also increased over the past few weeks, with 94,000 new cases nationwide of those 17 and younger reported by the American Association of Pediatrics on Aug. 5. The AAP notes that children are far less likely to become severely ill or die from the virus, but "there is an urgent need to collect more data on longer-term impacts of the pandemic on children."
Egg Harbor Township is still convening its pandemic response team meetings and will hold a Back to School Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the high school auditorium to share plans and hear feedback on the start of the next school year.
