'Really gratifying': South Jersey nursing students helping to vaccinate against COVID-19

ATLANTIC CITY — In one day Thursday, the mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center distributed more than 2,600 shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 10% of them were administered by nursing students.
“It’s really gratifying because we’re making history,” said Atlantic Cape Community College nursing student Aimee DeLeon, 28, of Mays Landing. “What we’re doing is really making a difference.”
DeLeon was part of a group of senior Atlantic Cape nursing students at the vaccination site Thursday morning gaining clinical experience toward their degrees while helping to fill a much needed role in the COVID-19 pandemic: inoculator. State and public health officials have continuously voiced the need for more volunteers to administer the vaccine to reach New Jersey’s goal of vaccinating 70% of the adult population by summer.
Across the state, nursing students have been filling the void. More than 260 students from Atlantic Cape and Stockton University have rotated through the Atlantic City mega site. Nearly 400 students from the Rutgers School of Nursing in Camden are assisting at the Camden County vaccination center in Blackwood, and about 500 students in Rowan University’s School of Osteopathic Medicine have volunteered at the college’s COVID-19 vaccination center in Stratford.
“In our years of nursing experience, in what cohort could you say that you’re actually hands-on ending the pandemic by vaccinating people and saving their lives before they get sick? It’s monumental,” said Sherrie Bragg of AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, the clinical facilities manager at the Atlantic City mega site.
ATLANTIC CITY — Health care workers and community leaders have begun a series of grassroots …
By 7:45 a.m. Thursday, a line of people snaked through the parking garage below the Atlantic City Convention Center, eager faces staring through the glass doors at members of the National Guard who had not yet opened them.
Inside, nursing students from Atlantic Cape were gathered with their teachers to go over the day’s plans. At 8:06 a.m., the first clients filtered into the third floor convention hall and into the narrow path between the tables where dozens of nurses were waiting to administer the vaccine.
Atlantic Cape senior nursing student Jonathan Alvarez, 28, of Landisville in Buena Borough, gave the first shot among his group while classmate Kristin Vola, 28, of Galloway Township, worked the computer.
On the other side of the partition, DeLeon was methodically spraying disinfectant on the folding chairs where the vaccinated would come for 15-minute observation periods after their shots.
“There’s a job for everything,” she said.
BRIGANTINE — When eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine was extended to senior citizens in Ne…
Atlantic Cape’s senior nursing students have each spent three days at the mega site since it opened in January. DeLeon, who hopes to find a career in the operating room, said the experience of giving her first COVID-19 vaccine shot was more powerful than she could have imagined.
“I was excited,” she said. “I wanted to stay and keep doing it.”
The mega site operates seven days a week, and the students are there regularly.
“It feels like such a unique experience we all get to have,” said Stockton nursing student Nick Dunham, 23, of Montgomery, Somerset County.
Dunham was part of a cohort from Stockton’s accelerated nursing degree program on hand at the site in February.
Awilda Gaud, 24, of Egg Harbor Township, is a pharmacy technician who is obtaining her bachelor’s degree in nursing through Stockton’s accelerated program. She said she was trying to take in as much as she could from the more experienced nurses giving out vaccines.
“Definitely their techniques,” she said. “Simple things like speaking to the patients.”
Denise Petro, clinical adjunct professor in Stockton’s nursing program, said the students did a lot of self-study about the vaccine before their experience at the mega site. She said the students get to see nursing from a public health and community service perspective.
Nancy Powell, director of professional development and nursing science at AtlantiCare, said bringing in students from Atlantic Cape and Stockton for clinical experience at the mega site was a solution to another COVID-related issue: lack of venues.
“Since COVID has struck upon us, when we limit our visitors at that point, we also limit our students because we’re trying to reduce traffic coming in from the community,” Powell said. “These students have not had many clinical experiences, so when this came about, we had reached out to the schools to ask them if they would like to be a part of this in lieu of a clinical experience. They have been an amazing asset for our program, but at the same time I think they have gotten so much out of the experience.”
Students have learned about health care access issues, food insecurity, the population’s health and how to communicate with people.
“They’re learning empathy and how to make those connections,” Powell said.
They also are learning how to work outside a hospital setting and with other teams like the National Guard and the federal Emergency Management Agency.
Myrna Morales-Keklak, Atlantic Cape’s dean of nursing, said the students will carry this experience with them throughout their nursing careers.
“We have a vaccine that’s come in such a way when none of us expected, and for these students to be able to be there to witness what a life-changing event this can be for someone and to just be part of it, and to hear them talk about, it is just incredible,” Morales-Keklak said.
Contact Claire Lowe:
609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.