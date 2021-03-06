'Really gratifying': South Jersey nursing students helping to vaccinate against COVID-19

The mega site operates seven days a week, and the students are there regularly.

“It feels like such a unique experience we all get to have,” said Stockton nursing student Nick Dunham, 23, of Montgomery, Somerset County.

Dunham was part of a cohort from Stockton’s accelerated nursing degree program on hand at the site in February.

Awilda Gaud, 24, of Egg Harbor Township, is a pharmacy technician who is obtaining her bachelor’s degree in nursing through Stockton’s accelerated program. She said she was trying to take in as much as she could from the more experienced nurses giving out vaccines.

“Definitely their techniques,” she said. “Simple things like speaking to the patients.”

Denise Petro, clinical adjunct professor in Stockton’s nursing program, said the students did a lot of self-study about the vaccine before their experience at the mega site. She said the students get to see nursing from a public health and community service perspective.

Nancy Powell, director of professional development and nursing science at AtlantiCare, said bringing in students from Atlantic Cape and Stockton for clinical experience at the mega site was a solution to another COVID-related issue: lack of venues.