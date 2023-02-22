BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP — Students in the Barnegat Township School District performed random acts of kindness during the week of Feb. 13. Efforts were headed by Carolyn Johnson, district supervisor of guidance.
The Robert L. Horbelt Intermediate School distributed five paper hearts to each student earlier this year, on which they could write down the random acts of kindness they chose to perform. The hearts were displayed around the school, and more than 100 acts of kindness were completed by Valentine’s Day.
Lillian M. Dunfee Elementary School preschool students decorated Wawa coffee cup sleeves for customers at the store on West Bay Avenue on Random Acts of Kindness Day, Feb. 17.
Students at Cecil S. Collins Elementary School are raising funds for Kids for Peace’s Kind Coins for Our Earth Campaign, with the goal of cleaning the ocean. Fundraising will take place through the end of the month.
“We hope to teach our students that all acts of kindness, no matter how big or how small, can have a positive impact,” said Brian Latwis, Barnegat superintendent.
