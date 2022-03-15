Racial slur apparently used by adult at Pleasantville High School

PLEASANTVILLE — The local school district has investigated and addressed an incident in which a racial slur was reportedly used, acting Superintendent Karin Farkas said Tuesday.

“There was an incident that occurred at the Pleasantville High School that was brought to our attention by several students,” Farkas said. “The district has investigated the reports and the situation was addressed. We appreciate the diversity of the district's students, staff, and community members and we will continue to ensure that every person is valued, respected, and has a voice.”

Farkas did not address specific disciplinary actions taken, but in her statement she underscored the commitment of the school district to promoting tolerance.

Her statement was in response to questions regarding an apparent audio recording of an adult using a racial slur at the high school. The nine-second clip was sent to The Press on Monday.

“Quiet,” an adult voice can be heard saying. “What I said was, ‘Is it OK if I use the word (racial slur)?’”

The question seemed to prompt anger and shock from the younger voices being asked about the racial epithet.

The audio portion of the clip is preceded by a brief video of a car floor. A caption on the video gives the last name of a high school teacher and says that he "is fried (sic),” followed by several laughing emojis.

Pleasantville schools have won statewide recognition for the district's Amistad, Holocaust and Latino heritage, or AMHOTINO, curriculum, which teaches students about race, racism and genocide, while fostering tolerance and diversity in the classroom.

At its March 8 meeting, the Board of Education authorized the AMHOTINO director, Leeds Avenue School first-grade teacher Tamar LaSure-Owens, to help the New Jersey Department of Education implement similar lessons about race and racism across the state.

The incident comes after somebody used a slur for Black people in neighboring Absecon during a Feb. 3 City Council meeting. The person who used the slur was heard saying, “I didn’t know (expletive) were allowed at the meeting.”

Absecon officials said they condemned the slur Feb. 15 and discussed its use with the NAACP, which is calling for an investigation into the incident.

