Public comment sought on changes to state graduation requirements; timeline to implement new learning standards updated

TRENTON — Public comment is open on revised changes to New Jersey's graduation requirements that will require students to take the 11th-grade state graduation proficiency assessment prior to using the portfolio appeals process.
The changes were approved for publication in the New Jersey Register during Wednesday' State Board of Education meeting.
According to the New Jersey Department of Education, the amendments relate to previously proposed changes, including the implementation of the 11th-grade state graduation proficiency assessment that is required by state law.
If the revised proposal is adopted, students in the classes of 2023-25 who take but do not pass the 11th-grade state graduation proficiency assessment can otherwise meet the graduation proficiency assessment requirement by achieving a certain score on the variety of alternative assessments including the SAT, ACT and Accuplacer, or through the portfolio appeals process.
“Our goal is to ensure our school communities are aware of the process for determining graduation assessment requirements, a concerted effort to ensure that the public is fully aware of the graduation assessment expectations for the state’s current and future public high school students,” said Angelica Allen-McMillian, acting commissioner of education. “We want to give members of the public ample opportunity to provide their input and suggestions on the proposed graduation requirements that will apply to the classes of 2023-2025.”
The graduation proficiency assessment requirements for the class of 2022 would remain unchanged.
The NJDOE’s notice of substantial changes, upon adoption, will be published in the New Jersey Register on June 7 and can be viewed on the NJDOE’s Proposed Rules webpage.
Public testimony on the notice will be heard July 14. The public will also be able to send in written comments by Aug. 6 through the NJDOE website or by emailing chapter8@doe.nj.gov. The state board’s vote on the adoption of the proposed regulations is anticipated in early fall.
In addition, the state board on Wednesday also adopted changes to the implementation timeline for the New Jersey Student Learning Standards adopted in June 2020.
Under the previous timeline, school districts were required to implement the 2020 NJSLS for Science, Visual and Performing Arts, World Languages, and Career Readiness, Life Literacy, and Key Skills by September 2021, and the standards for Comprehensive Health and Physical Education, Social Studies, and Computer Science and Design Thinking by September 2022.
The revisions approved Wednesday are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a broadcast to school administrators from the New Jersey Department of Education.
"The closure of school facilities and disruption to in-person learning due to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency have made it difficult for many school districts to engage in the curriculum writing processes necessary to meet the original implementation schedule for the 2020 NJSLS," the memo reads. "To provide relief to districts and allow them to focus their efforts and resources on ensuring safe and healthy school environments and providing high-quality instruction, the revised schedule adopted today grants districts an extension until September 2022 to implement all seven content areas of the 2020 NJSLS."
