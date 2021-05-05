Public comment sought on changes to state graduation requirements; timeline to implement new learning standards updated

Rutgers-Camden scholarship available for Atlantic Cape students MAYS LANDING — Students at Atlantic Cape Community College looking to further their educatio…

The graduation proficiency assessment requirements for the class of 2022 would remain unchanged.

The NJDOE’s notice of substantial changes, upon adoption, will be published in the New Jersey Register on June 7 and can be viewed on the NJDOE’s Proposed Rules webpage.

Public testimony on the notice will be heard July 14. The public will also be able to send in written comments by Aug. 6 through the NJDOE website or by emailing chapter8@doe.nj.gov. The state board’s vote on the adoption of the proposed regulations is anticipated in early fall.

In addition, the state board on Wednesday also adopted changes to the implementation timeline for the New Jersey Student Learning Standards adopted in June 2020.

Under the previous timeline, school districts were required to implement the 2020 NJSLS for Science, Visual and Performing Arts, World Languages, and Career Readiness, Life Literacy, and Key Skills by September 2021, and the standards for Comprehensive Health and Physical Education, Social Studies, and Computer Science and Design Thinking by September 2022.

The revisions approved Wednesday are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a broadcast to school administrators from the New Jersey Department of Education.