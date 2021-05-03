Program promotes social mobility through real estate for Atlantic County minority residents

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

By the second week of January, Belgrave released a Facebook Live video requesting applicants. The video received more than 6,000 views. There were 36 applicants. Nine students, including 22-year-old Daniela Rodriguez-Luna and 34-year-old David Bailey, both of Atlantic City, were selected for the program.

Rodriguez-Luna, a former student of Belgrave’s, is now a student at Atlantic Cape Community College studying business management. She never planned to go to college, but some of her work experiences showed her that it could lead to a better life.

The problem, she found, was paying for it. Although Rodriguez-Luna was accepted into Temple University last year, she had to turn it down because it was too expensive.

“That’s more of a motivation for me to pursue this career because I know that the income I would have would be enough to go to school and also provide for myself,” she said.

For Bailey, who went to high school with Belgrave, life took him on a different route after he graduated.

“I got into the streets and just started doing things I wasn’t supposed to do,” he said, adding that he ended up in prison but was released in 2015.