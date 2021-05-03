Program promotes social mobility through real estate for Atlantic County minority residents

NORTHFIELD — Ricardo Belgrave left teaching and began a new career in real estate in 2018. Now, he finds himself right back in the classroom.
This time, his efforts aren’t toward shaping young minds in the Atlantic City School District. Belgrave is leading a new, free workforce development and training program designed to give minority residents a pathway to a successful career in real estate.
“Financial freedom in some communities is the only hope out of poverty,” said Belgrave, 36, of Egg Harbor Township. “My goal is to help these minorities build wealth through real estate and then give back to the community which they came from, because they were given an opportunity.”
According to New Jersey Realtors Association data from 2019, the typical real estate agent in New Jersey is a woman in her mid-50s, making a gross income of about $32,270 and working about 30 hours a week. Belgrave said that less than 5% of real estate agents nationally are Black, and he wants to see that number increase to reflect population data.
Under the Social Equity Real Estate Mentor and Career program, Belgrave and his partner, Flamur Rama, both agents for Keller Williams Realty Atlantic Shore, meet with the participants once a week for six weeks to teach them what it means to be an agent as opposed to an employee. They also prepare them for real estate school.
On May 10, the participants will begin free classes with Elite Advantage Real Estate School and — hopefully — be licensed agents by the end of June.
Once licensed, they enter the last phase: social equity training, which is 12 weeks.
Belgrave said what makes this program different than how he got into real estate is the educational and financial support it provides.
“No. 1, I didn’t have anyone paying for it,” said Belgrave, who added it cost about $1,500 to get into the industry. “No. 2, I didn’t have anyone preparing me for what real estate was really about.”
This whole concept was the result of an initiative started by Keller Williams Realty after the death of George Floyd last spring under the knee of Minneapolis police office Derek Chauvin. The agency tasked its regional offices to come up with ways to help minority residents.
Belgrave was asked to lead the effort in South Jersey. In December, the mother of one of his former students called him looking for a real estate mentor for her son.
“As I’m sitting there talking to them, I’m like, ‘This is what we can do. This is how we can help change lives in the African American community,’ specifically people who have been socially, economically disenfranchised,” Belgrave said.
By the second week of January, Belgrave released a Facebook Live video requesting applicants. The video received more than 6,000 views. There were 36 applicants. Nine students, including 22-year-old Daniela Rodriguez-Luna and 34-year-old David Bailey, both of Atlantic City, were selected for the program.
Rodriguez-Luna, a former student of Belgrave’s, is now a student at Atlantic Cape Community College studying business management. She never planned to go to college, but some of her work experiences showed her that it could lead to a better life.
The problem, she found, was paying for it. Although Rodriguez-Luna was accepted into Temple University last year, she had to turn it down because it was too expensive.
“That’s more of a motivation for me to pursue this career because I know that the income I would have would be enough to go to school and also provide for myself,” she said.
For Bailey, who went to high school with Belgrave, life took him on a different route after he graduated.
“I got into the streets and just started doing things I wasn’t supposed to do,” he said, adding that he ended up in prison but was released in 2015.
That experience, combined with the birth of his son four years ago, changed his life and motivated him to do better.
“That showed me a place I didn’t want to be. Now, I’m just trying to change it for my son, so he wouldn’t have to go down the path that I went down,” Bailey said.
Bailey, who is also studying business management at Atlantic Cape, said he has always enjoyed fixing up houses and envisioned a career flipping houses. The idea of entrepreneurship was exciting, especially having a criminal background that often lost him jobs.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity. It’s a blessing that somebody actually cares about what goes on in the community, or what doesn’t go on, and try to give us opportunities to try to be better, no matter what our past has been,” Bailey said.
In addition to the careers, Belgrave said he hopes he inspires the participants into future home ownership.
“Indirectly, not only are we providing them with a way to increase their income without a limit, we’re also providing them with the understanding of the process of buying a home and then eventually becoming home buyers themselves,” he said.
In order to make sure the program continues past this first cohort, Belgrave and Valerie Kilburn, a real estate agent from Ship Bottom, created a nonprofit to fund the cost for future participants.
They plan a golf event Sept. 27 at Atlantic City Country Club.
