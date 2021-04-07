Princeton admits only 4% of applicants; it's among highly selective schools that got more selective during the pandemic

Just about every year, the nation's most elite schools become a little bit more selective and the percentage of students admitted inevitably drops. This year, with students facing extraordinary obstacles because of the pandemic, that was especially true.

Many of the universities waived their standardized test score requirement for admission for the first time and saw the number of applications soar, resulting in larger percentages of applicants being turned away.

Princeton University accepted nearly 1,500 of its 37,601 applicants — just under 4% — making it the most selective year in recent times and possibly in all of its history. That comes after the Ivy League school saw a 15% rise in applications. Last year, the school accepted 5.5% of applicants.

Karen Richardson, dean of admission at Princeton, credited students with showing "great resilience" in an extraordinary year during which the university replaced on-campus tours with virtual ones.

"We were incredibly impressed by the talent displayed in this year's record pool," she said in a news release Tuesday evening. "As a result, we had to make extremely difficult decisions in the process of admitting a class that will come to Princeton, form a community and use what they learn to make an impact."

Disabled citizens left behind in US push to overcome pandemic Millions of Americans with disabilities are being overlooked during the pandemic recovery, stuck at home without therapy or social programs, and struggling to book COVID-19 vaccinations. In Connecticut, a switch March 1 to an age-based inoculation system angered advocates, who said the decision bumped special-needs residents. Disability-rights groups in Arizona are pushing for swifter access ...