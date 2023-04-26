ATLANTIC CITY — A portion of Albany Avenue will officially be named after retiring Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman on Thursday.
The new street sign is set be unveiled during a ceremony at 10:30 a.m.
City Council unanimously approved an ordinance to rename the block at a meeting in December.
The resolution commends Kesselman's commitment to the public-private partnership to build Stockton's Atlantic City campus, which opened in 2018. A ribbon cutting for a new residence hall on the campus is scheduled for next week.
“Dr. Kesselman’s visionary prowess and collaborative nature has positioned Stockton University’s Atlantic City Campus to be an extraordinary Anchor Institution and a major economic driver for the region and the educational capital of southern New Jersey,” the ordinance reads.
People are also reading…
He announced his retirement July 20.
Kesselman will retire as Stockton’s fifth president June 30. He is to be succeeded by Joe Bertolino.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.