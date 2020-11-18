Poll finds 'stark racial and income disparities' in COVID-era education

Poorer children in New Jersey, and students of color, are more likely to be in schools offering only remote learning as the state grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, and a large percentage of their parents say they need more help to succeed, according to a recent statewide poll.

The poll of 600 New Jersey parents by Global Strategy Group was conducted for the New Jersey Children’s Foundation and the statewide education policy and advocacy organization JerseyCAN from Oct. 6 to 16, the groups said in a news release Wednesday.

The groups said the poll "identified stark racial and income disparities in access to the additional learning help students need to be successful."

It was intended to provide better information to the public and policymakers about the effect of COVID-19 on the state’s 1.3 million public school students and their families, the groups said.

Statewide, 52% of parents said they have at least one child participating in remote learning only, compared with 70% percent of Black parents, 61% of Latinx parents and 72% of low-income families.